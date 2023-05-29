SBS Sport

Criterium du Dauphine finale headlines big weekend of sport on SBS

Get set for another action-packed weekend of sport from around the globe as the Criterium du Dauphine comes to its fitting conclusion LIVE on SBS.

20210606CDD0051-A.S.O. Fabien Boukla.jpg

06/06/2021 - Criterium du Dauphine 2021 - Etape 8 – La Lechere-les-Bains / Les Gets (147 km) - Nils POLITT meme l'echappee dans le col de la Colombiere Source: BOUKLA FABIEN/A.S.O./ Fabien Boukla

While riders and fans alike will be bracing for the July 1 start of the Tour de France, the final stages of the Criterium du Dauphine will surely provide a taste of things to come at the year's biggest cycling event with the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Richard Carapaz and Australians Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor battling it out for GC honours.
READ MORE

Everything you need to know about 2023 Criterium du Dauphine

O'Connor, Hindley among contenders for 2023 Criterium du Dauphine title

The final three stages of the Tour warm-up event will be coming to you LIVE across the weekend on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, culminating in the final stage on Sunday night which saves the best for last as the riders tackle six categorised climbs along the 152.8-kilometre course from Le Pont-de-Claix to the finish at La Bastille.

Meanwhile on SBS, motorsport fans will be in for a real treat on Sunday with a three-hour marathon showcasing the best of the best in the motor racing world.
READ MORE

How to watch motorsport live on SBS

Back-to-back Australian news and highlights programmes, Speedweek and The Ausmoto Show respectively, will be followed by extended highlights of the World Superbikes' fifth round action from the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.

There will also be plenty for the gymnastics-obsessed to get excited about across the weekend, with full replays of the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series available from Saturday and Sunday morning on SBS On Demand as well as the pick of the action from its opening weekend at the Bulgarian city of Varna airing on SBS.

*All times in AEST
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, June 9

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6

10:55pm - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 11:15pm
Saturday, June 10

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek Day 1

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Varna

2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7

9:10pm - 11:10pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 9:15pm
Watch via SBS On Demand

Stage 7 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023

Sunday, June 11

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek Day 2

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-2:30pm (AEST) on SBS


Motorsport: The Ausmoto Show - Episode 3

2:30pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Motorsport: World Superbikes highlights - Round 5, Emilia-Romagna

3:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8

9:10pm - 11:10pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 9:15pm
Watch via SBS On Demand

Stage 8 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023

Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
3 min read
Published 29 May 2023 12:00pm
Updated 6 June 2023 12:07pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

