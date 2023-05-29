Criterium du Dauphine finale headlines big weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





While riders and fans alike will be bracing for the July 1 start of the Tour de France, the final stages of the Criterium du Dauphine will surely provide a taste of things to come at the year's biggest cycling event with the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Richard Carapaz and Australians Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor battling it out for GC honours.



The final three stages of the Tour warm-up event will be coming to you LIVE across the weekend on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand , culminating in the final stage on Sunday night which saves the best for last as the riders tackle six categorised climbs along the 152.8-kilometre course from Le Pont-de-Claix to the finish at La Bastille.





Meanwhile on SBS , motorsport fans will be in for a real treat on Sunday with a three-hour marathon showcasing the best of the best in the motor racing world.



Back-to-back Australian news and highlights programmes, Speedweek and The Ausmoto Show respectively, will be followed by extended highlights of the World Superbikes' fifth round action from the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna.





There will also be plenty for the gymnastics-obsessed to get excited about across the weekend, with full replays of the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series available from Saturday and Sunday morning on SBS On Demand as well as the pick of the action from its opening weekend at the Bulgarian city of Varna airing on SBS .





*All times in AEST



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, June 9





Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6





10:55pm - 12:55am (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 11:15pm



Saturday, June 10





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek Day 1





Full replay available via SBS On Demand







Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Varna





2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS







Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7





9:10pm - 11:10pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 9:15pm



Watch via SBS On Demand Stage 7 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023

Sunday, June 11





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek Day 2





Full replay available via SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-2:30pm (AEST) on SBS







Motorsport: The Ausmoto Show - Episode 3





2:30pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS







Motorsport: World Superbikes highlights - Round 5, Emilia-Romagna





3:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS







Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8





9:10pm - 11:10pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 9:15pm

