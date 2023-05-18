SBS Sport

Criterium du Dauphine headlines jam-packed June on SBS Sport

June is a massive sporting month and SBS will have an offering to match it with something for everyone.

dauphine.jpg

Source: Getty

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

The Tour de France build-up officially begins in early June with the Criterium du Dauphine as the riders who will take on the three-week race around France warm up with an eight-day race in the country's southeast.

2022 Le Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, runner-up Tadej Pogacar and more of the best of the best in cycling will be at the Dauphine as they look to get their legs acclimated once again to racing in France.

This will be the perfect event for cycling fans to tune in to LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, with the opening stage kicking off on Sunday, June 4 from 11:20pm (AEST).
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Extended event highlights: Criterium du Dauphine 2022

There's also live BMX cycling to watch in June, with two events from the UCI BMX Racing World Cup streaming via SBS On Demand. The first takes place in Turkey with Round 1 live from 10pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 3.

So much motorsport will be available to watch on SBS in June, headlined by the next big rounds of two of Australia's premier competitions. Round 3 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series takes place at Queensland Raceway on Sunday, June 4 and will be live on SBS and SBS On Demand from 1pm (AEST). Later in the month on Sunday, June 25 will be Round 6 of the ProMX Championship, live from Toowoomba at 1pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand.

As well as the live events, there's a host of your favourite motorsport programs to enjoy on SBS, with episodes of Speedweek and the AusMoto Show, as well as highlights from the latest round of the World Superbike Championship all on offer.

Gymnastics will also be well-represented in June, with full replays and extended highlights of multiple events in the rhythmic and artistic disciplines available both on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Sport on SBS in June


Saturday, June 3

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv Day 1

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Gymnastics: FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series, Portimao

2:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Turkey, Round 1

10:00pm-11:50pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, June 4

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv Day 2

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Hi-Tec Oils Super Series - Round 3, Queensland Raceway

1:00pm-4:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Highlights: Criterium du Dauphine 2022

4:00pm-5:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Turkey, Round 2

10:00pm-11:50pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 1

11:20pm-01:15am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, June 5

Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 2

10:55pm-12:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, June 6

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 3

10:55pm-12:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, June 7

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 4

10:55pm-12:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, June 8

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 5

11:00pm-12:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, June 9

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6

10:55pm-12:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand, SBS coverage from 11:15pm

Saturday, June 10

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek Day 1

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Varna

2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7

9:10pm-11:10pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand, SBS coverage from 9:15pm

Sunday, June 11

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek Day 2

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-2:30pm (AEST) on SBS


Motorsport: The Ausmoto Show - Episode 3

2:30pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Motorsport: World Superbikes highlights - Round 5, Emilia-Romagna

3:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8

9:10pm-11:10pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand, SBS coverage from 9:15pm

Saturday, June 17

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv

2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Sunday, June 18

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Highlights

3:00pm-5:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Saturday, June 24

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek

2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Sunday, June 25

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 6, Toowoomba

1:00pm-4:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI BMX Racing World Cup - Netherlands, Round 3

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Monday, June 26

Cycling: UCI BMX Racing World Cup - Netherlands, Round 4

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Friday, June 30

Cycling: Tour de France - Teams Presentation

Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
5 min read
Published 18 May 2023 1:33pm
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 3

Giro d'Italia mountain tests headline huge weekend of Sport on SBS

SBS Sport

12:04

Climbers, sprinters, GC riders, opportunists - Gerrans & Renshaw preview all the Giro 2023 Aussies

05:33

Oceania Road Race Highlights

Cycling

03:48

Winning Moment: Men's Race - Fleche Wallonne 2023

01:27

Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner's interview - Remco Evenepoel

Cycling

Live Stream - Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023

04:54

Highlights: Round 6, Bendigo - AusCycling Cross Country MTB National Series

Cycling

06:23

Winning Moment: Men's Race - Amstel Gold 2023

Cycling