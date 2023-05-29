SBS Sport

Criterium du Dauphine kickstarts weekend of sport on SBS

Get set for another stunning weekend of sport from around the globe with LIVE coverage of the Criterium du Dauphine coming to SBS.

A general shot of nine riders tackling the final stage of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine

A general shot of nine riders tackling the final stage of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine Source: Getty

With the 2023 edition of the Giro d'Italia in the books, the Criterium du Dauphine is the next event on the road to the Tour de France.

Spanning eight stages, the first will air on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand this Sunday, June 4, with coverage commencing at 11:20pm.

Before then, however, viewers can look forward to extended highlights of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup series on SBS this Saturday at 2pm.

Then, at 10pm, SBS On Demand will have all the action from the opening round of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Sakarya, Turkey.

It only gets better on Sunday, and it all begins with Round 3 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series live on SBS and SBS On Demand from 1pm.

Highlights from last year's Dauphine will then air on the main channel at 4pm, with coverage of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup continuing at 10pm via SBS On Demand.

It all serves as an appetiser for what's to come at 11:20pm, with Stage 1 of the Dauphine kickstarting eight straight days of world-class road cycling.

*All times in AEST
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, June 3

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv Day 1

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Gymnastics: FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series, Portimao

2:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS


Cycling: UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Turkey, Round 1

10:00pm -11:50pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, June 4

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv Day 2

Full replay available via SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Hi-Tec Oils Super Series - Round 3, Queensland Raceway

1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Highlights: Criterium du Dauphine 2022

4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)

On SBS


Cycling: UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Turkey, Round 2

10:00pm -11:50pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 1

11:20pm - 1:15am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Stage 1 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023

2 min read
Published 29 May 2023 12:00pm
Updated 29 May 2023 12:14pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

