CRO Race climax, Motorsport frenzy headline bumper weekend of sport on SBS

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will race for the first time since his Tour de France triumph, getting back into action at the CRO Race, which you can watch LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand from September 27 – October 1, including stage replays and winning moments.





After missing out on last month's Denmark Tour and the recent world championships in Wollongong, the 2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will make his much-anticipated return to cycling at the CRO Race and you'll be able to catch him in action this weekend on SBS On Demand , where you can watch the final two stages LIVE.





First, your Motorsport fix kicks off this Saturday on SBS , with extended highlights of the Catalunya Round of the World Superbikes Championships from Spain at 2pm (AEST), the eighth of 12 rounds of the calendar year, with the thrilling final round coming to Australian shores in November when the racers hit the historic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.





This is immediately followed by extended highlights of the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series from Paris at 3pm (AEST) on SBS , which carries nicely over into the CRO Race action from 9:30pm (AEST) that night on SBS On Demand , where the riders will tackle some tricky climbs along a 154 km route from Opatija to Labin.





Another two-and-a-half hour marathon of sport will commence once again this Sunday on SBS , with this week's installment of Speedweek at 1pm (AEST) followed by episode 33 of the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar from 3:30pm (AEST).





A winner of the CRO Race will be crowned in Zagreb on Sunday, after the final stage of the race which commences at 10pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand .





Replays of the W-Series qualifying and main races from Singapore will be avaliable to stream on SBS On Demand from Sunday and Morning respectively, as will days one and two of the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series from Hungary on the same days.







Saturday, October 1





Motorsport: Extended highlights - World Superbikes Championships, Catalunya Round



2:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Paris



3:00pm-4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 5



9:30pm-11:30pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Qualifying Race



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 1



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning







Sunday, October 2





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 33



3:00pm-3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 6



10:00pm-12:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: W Series Singapore - Main Race



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Monday morning





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Hungary - Day 2

