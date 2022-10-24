Culture, contenders, classic matches: enjoy our huge library of FIFA World Cup content on SBS On Demand

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





With 21 30-minute episodes available already, and more to come, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show explores the culture, traditions and history surrounding this year’s tournament in Qatar. Tune in to learn more about the stadiums, broader infrastructure and what hosting the World Cup has meant for life in Qatar as the official November 20 start date draws near.



If it’s a focus on teams, players and news updates that you’re after, Countdown To Qatar 2022 brings you interviews, tournament information, predictions and the goosebumps that come with raw ambition and the honest hopes of players and nations. Browse through 40 30-minute episodes themed by countries and tournament groups, and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.



For viewers wanting to relive some of the best football moments in history, check out our library of FIFA World Cup Classic Matches featuring 90 and 60-minute replays of some of the sport’s most memorable games.



We have also curated 40 Memorable World Cup Moments to enjoy all over again or discover for the first time. These include the most skilful goals, stunning surprise moves, team triumphs, career-defining achievements and more from some of the earliest broadcasts of the World Cup up to Russia 2018.



For a comprehensive collection featuring some of the game’s biggest heroes and unforgettable teams, all 13 episodes of Football’s Greatest Stage 2022 are also available to stream on SBS On Demand. Watch them in order or pick and choose via our full episode guide .



And just in case you’re after more entertainment from the world of football leading up to and beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup, you can always filter by the ‘Sport’ and ‘Football’ links from the SBS On Demand homepage. In addition to the content above, this will take you to replays from the FIFA U20 Womens World Cup , the Chinese Super League (with replays in English and Mandarin ) and the 2022 Supercopa de Espana . Enjoy!



