FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Culture, contenders, classic matches: enjoy our huge library of FIFA World Cup content on SBS On Demand

Sit back, relax and get excited for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a huge range of programs, classic matches and memorable moments ready to enjoy any time you choose FREE on SBS On Demand.

FBL-WC-2022-TROPHY

The FIFA World Cup trophy. Source: AFP / FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

Pick from our full range of
2022 FIFA World Cup related content on SBS On Demand
in the lead-up.

With 21 30-minute episodes available already, and more to come, the
FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show
explores the culture, traditions and history surrounding this year’s tournament in Qatar. Tune in to learn more about the stadiums, broader infrastructure and what hosting the World Cup has meant for life in Qatar as the official November 20 start date draws near.
Advertisement
WATCH THE LATEST EPISODES OF THE WORLD CUP 2022 MAGAZINE SHOW

Episode 21: 2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine show

Episode 20: 2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine show

Episode 19: 2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine show

If it’s a focus on teams, players and news updates that you’re after,
Countdown To Qatar 2022
brings you interviews, tournament information, predictions and the goosebumps that come with raw ambition and the honest hopes of players and nations. Browse through 40 30-minute episodes themed by countries and tournament groups, and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.
WATCH THE LATEST EPISODES OF COUNTDOWN TO QATAR 2022

Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 40: Group H

Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 39: Group G

Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 38: Group F

For viewers wanting to relive some of the best football moments in history, check out our library of
FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
featuring 90 and 60-minute replays of some of the sport’s most memorable games.
WATCH WORLD CUP CLASSICS VIA SBS ON DEMAND

Australia v Japan 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Cameroon v England 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Netherlands v Brazil 2010 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

We have also curated 40
Memorable World Cup Moments
to enjoy all over again or discover for the first time. These include the most skilful goals, stunning surprise moves, team triumphs, career-defining achievements and more from some of the earliest broadcasts of the World Cup up to Russia 2018.
For a comprehensive collection featuring some of the game’s biggest heroes and unforgettable teams, all 13 episodes of
Football’s Greatest Stage 2022
are also available to stream on SBS On Demand. Watch them in order or
pick and choose via our full episode guide
.
WATCH THE MOST RECENT EPISODES OF FOOTBALL'S GREATEST STAGE 2022

Football's Greatest Stage 2022 - Ronaldo & Spain 1982

Football's Greatest Stage 2022 - Bobby Charlton & Brazil

Football's Greatest Stage 2022 - Zinedine Zidane & Cafu

And just in case you’re after more entertainment from the world of football leading up to and beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup, you can always filter by the ‘Sport’ and ‘Football’ links from the SBS On Demand homepage. In addition to the content above, this will take you to replays from the
FIFA U20 Womens World Cup
, the
Chinese Super League
(with replays in English and
Mandarin
) and the
2022 Supercopa de Espana
. Enjoy!

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook 
and 
Twitter
.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 24 October 2022 at 4:32pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Winning moment: Stage 2 - CRO Race 2022

Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 4 highlights

Benzema crowned 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 5 highlights

Episode 21: 2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine show

Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 38: Group F

Winning moment: Stage 6 - CRO Race 2022

Zac Williams living the dream as a cycling photographer