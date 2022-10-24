Culture, contenders, classic matches: enjoy our huge library of FIFA World Cup content on SBS On Demand

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.
Pick from our full range of in the lead-up.
With 21 30-minute episodes available already, and more to come, the explores the culture, traditions and history surrounding this year’s tournament in Qatar. Tune in to learn more about the stadiums, broader infrastructure and what hosting the World Cup has meant for life in Qatar as the official November 20 start date draws near.
Advertisement
WATCH THE LATEST EPISODES OF THE WORLD CUP 2022 MAGAZINE SHOW
Episode 21: 2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine show
If it’s a focus on teams, players and news updates that you’re after, brings you interviews, tournament information, predictions and the goosebumps that come with raw ambition and the honest hopes of players and nations. Browse through 40 30-minute episodes themed by countries and tournament groups, and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.
WATCH THE LATEST EPISODES OF COUNTDOWN TO QATAR 2022
Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 40: Group H
For viewers wanting to relive some of the best football moments in history, check out our library of featuring 90 and 60-minute replays of some of the sport’s most memorable games.
WATCH WORLD CUP CLASSICS VIA SBS ON DEMAND
Australia v Japan 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches
We have also curated 40 to enjoy all over again or discover for the first time. These include the most skilful goals, stunning surprise moves, team triumphs, career-defining achievements and more from some of the earliest broadcasts of the World Cup up to Russia 2018.
For a comprehensive collection featuring some of the game’s biggest heroes and unforgettable teams, all 13 episodes of are also available to stream on SBS On Demand. Watch them in order or .
WATCH THE MOST RECENT EPISODES OF FOOTBALL'S GREATEST STAGE 2022
Football's Greatest Stage 2022 - Ronaldo & Spain 1982
And just in case you’re after more entertainment from the world of football leading up to and beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup, you can always filter by the ‘Sport’ and ‘Football’ links from the SBS On Demand homepage. In addition to the content above, this will take you to replays from the, the (with replays in English and ) and the . Enjoy!
For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on and .