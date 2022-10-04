Cycling bonanza leads weekend packed with motorsport, gymnastics on SBS

Paris-Tours will double as fitting farewell to Belgian cycling legend, and two-time Paris-Tours winner Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), who will retiring from the sport after tackling the hard dirt roads of central France.





Watch the action from the iconic French Classic LIVE and FREE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand in the early hours of the morning on October 10.





While Gilbert will certainly want to finish his career on a high, he will have to fight with every pedal stroke against defending champion Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), a strong contender for another win, along with other on-form rivals including Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroen), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), and Michal Kwiatkowski (INEOS Grenadiers).



The gravel and dirt of the Loire Valley won't be the only off-road action for cycling fans, with the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships coming to SBS On Demand this weekend. Catch up on the action as the first rainbow jersey is awarded to best gravel rider in the women's and men's fields, with Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) and Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) lining up as top chances to add to their world title tallies.





For fans craving a cycling fix from closer to home, same-day highlights from the National Road Series (NRS) Cycle Sunshine Coast round will be available via SBS On Demand from Thursday to Sunday, along with an edited highlights package from the four days of racing on SBS On Demand on the following Sunday.





While cycling bookends the weekend’s sports offerings, Saturday’s viewing begins at 2pm (AEDT) with extended highlights from the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series in Hungary on SBS , followed by the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show at 3:30pm (AEDT).





Then it’s on to another action-packed broadcast for women’s motorsport fans with highlights from the Singapore round of the W Series at 4pm (AEDT) on SBS . With everyone driving the same model car, this series, which hasn’t been without controversy, is all about letting the talent of the drivers shine through their skills, tactics and quick thinking at speed.





Another two-and-a-half hours of sport on SBS on Sunday will also please motorsport and football fans. This week’s episode of Speedweek starts at 1pm (AEDT), followed by the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar from 3.30pm (AEDT), which focuses on previewing England, Wales, USA and Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup™ Group B.





Paris-Tours wraps up the weekend and you can catch up with replays from the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series in Turkey, which will be available on SBS On Demand on Monday morning.



Paris-Tours and its famous gravel and dirt vineyard roads Credit: ASO Friday October 7





Cycling: AusCycling NRS Series - Cycle Sunshine Coast, Day 2



Saturday, October 8





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Hungary



2:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 21



3:30pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Motorsport: Highlights - W Series Singapore



4:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Cycling: AusCycling NRS Series - Cycle Sunshine Coast, Day 3



Sunday, October 9





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 34



3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Cycling: AusCycling NRS Series - Cycle Sunshine Coast, Day 4



Monday, October 10





Cycling: Paris-Tours 2022



12:30am-02:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey

