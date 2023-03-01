SBS Sport

Watch five live events in 25 hours in huge weekend of Sport on SBS

Sink your teeth into all the sport you can handle with five live events and multiple other programs available on SBS on the first weekend of March.

The Women's Strade Bianche marks the return of live WorldTour cycling on SBS, as the peloton take on a gruelling course through Southern Italy starting from Tuscany and finishing in Siena. Tune into SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand to watch the women's peloton take on this classic event from 10pm AEDT on Saturday, March 4.

Then it's the men's turn in the early morning of Monday, March 6 as Paris-Nice gets underway with the first of eight stages LIVE from 1:10am AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand.
There's also live football to enjoy from Italy this weekend as the Women's Coppa Italia semi-finals get underway with the first legs of both matches. Watch from 12:05am AEDT on Sunday, March 5 as Juventus take on Inter LIVE on SBS On Demand before Milan square off with Roma from 11:35pm AEDT on the Sunday night into Monday morning.

The ProMX Motocross Championship also makes its return to SBS screens this weekend, with thrilling, high-octane action a must for your afternoon on Sunday, March 5. Tune into Round 1 from Wonthaggi LIVE from 1pm AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Along with the huge live offering, there's as always plenty of other sport to keep you entertained throughout the weekend, with full replays of the latest Artistic Gymnastics event, Ultimate Bowls Championship, Figure Skating and Surf Lifesaving.

Check out the full slate of Sport on SBS this weekend below.

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, March 3

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Day 1, Doha

Full replay available Saturday morning via SBS On Demand

Saturday, March 4

Ultimate Bowls Championship 2023 - Episode 2

2pm-3pm (AEDT) on SBS


ISU Figure Skating: Four Continents highlights - Colorado Springs, Part 4

3pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Strade Bianche: Women's Race

10pm-11:50pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Day 2, Doha

Full replay available Sunday morning via SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 5

Semi-Final: Juventus v Inter (1st leg) - Women's Coppa Italia

12:10am-2:40am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ProMX Championship - Round 1, Wonthaggi

1pm-4pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Highlights: Strade Bianche Women's Race

4pm-5pm (AEDT) on SBS


Highlights: Surf Lifesaving Australia Interstate Championships - Episode 4

5pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Semi-Final: Milan v Roma (1st leg) - Women's Coppa Italia

11:40pm-2:10am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Monday, March 6

Stage 1 - Paris-Nice

1:10am-3:10am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
