Dropped Démare returns to win Giro Stage 5 sprint

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was the last of the major sprinters to be distanced over the top of the Portella Mandrazzi, his gap just over a minute as he crested the long climb with 100 kilometres left in the stage.





With other top sprinters Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Mark Cavendish (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl) both distanced already, teams with fast men remaining in the peloton were motivated to drive the pace hard, and it took a strong chase from the French team to return Démare to the fold with 70 kilometres left to race.





Once back, they also contributed to the pace-making to make sure Ewan and Cavendish didn't return, with QuickStep the first team to call off the chase with 50 kilometres left to the finish in Messina.



With the dominant sprint train of QuickStep out of the picture, it was a disjointed leadout for Démare, with Australian Miles Scotson leading through a tight bend into the final kilometre, and then looking around for his chief sprinter.





Ramon Sinkeldam did the work to guide Démare into position and then it was all up to the Frenchman from the 200 metre mark to take the sixth Giro d'Italia stage win of his career.





“I’m really happy. It's the first win of the year for me. It's been a difficult day. It was a brilliant sprint, the guys did a really good job. They launched the sprint perfectly,” Demare said.





“It was a difficult climb - I lost quite a bit of time, but we did a great job to get back on the descent. Everyone had to be strong to get back.”



Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was left pounding his bike in frustration as he appeared to be a mechanical that saw him pedalling with a very fast cadence, he finished a close second, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel - Premier Tech) third.





Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the peloton to retain the pink jersey as overall leader, and there were no significant changes to the general classification.



