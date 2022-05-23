Enjoy the long weekend with a massive offering of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





Friday sees a double-header of action for Cycling fans, with both the Criterium du Dauphine and Women's Tour reaching their last few stages over the weekend. Watch Stage 5 of the Women's Tour LIVE from 8:30pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand before Stage 6 of the Dauphine gets going from 11pm (AEST) on SBS.





While Friday is more for the cycling fans, Saturday has something for everyone, starting with top WNBA action from 10am (AEST) as Aussie Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm go up against the Dallas Wings LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.



Saturday's sport fix will also include four programs for you to enjoy from 2pm (AEST) on SBS , with the latest episodes from The Rising, Ultimate Bowls Championship, the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show and Countdown to Qatar all showing back-to-back throughout the afternoon.





Then Saturday night is primetime for cycling again, with the final stage of the Women's Tour from 7:55pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand and Stage 7 of the Dauphine from 10:50pm (AEST) on SBS.





On Sunday, SBS will have Speedweek and Gymnastics highlights to enjoy throughout the day before the final stage of the Dauphine will give us a picture of who to look out for at the Tour de France. Catch all the action of the penultimate stage from 11:25pm (AEST).



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, June 10





Cycling: The Women's Tour - Stage 5



Can anyone stop Team DSM's Lorena Wiebes?



8:30pm - 11:40pm (AEST)



Live streaming to SBS On Demand





Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 6



Tour de France warm up race nears its conclusion.



11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)



Live on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, June 11





Basketball: WNBA - Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings



Aussie Ezi Magbegor's Storm try to build a win streak against Dallas.



10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)



Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





The Rising: Michael Jordan



Documentary episode featuring the greatest basketball player of all time.



2:00-pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Bowls: Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 4



Latest episode recapping all the action from the world of Bowls.



2:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)





Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 17



The launch of the World Cup trophy, and a look at the last rounds of qualifying for the 2022 tournament.



3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 12



Luis Suarez has always made his impact felt at the World Cup, but not always for the right reasons.



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: The Women's Tour - Stage 6



7:55pm - 12:15am (AEST)





Live streaming to SBS On Demand









Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 7





10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST)





Live on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, June 12





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Croatia, Day 1



FIG Artistic Gymnastics Series heads to Croatia.





Full replay available via SBS On Demand on Sunday morning







Speedweek



All the latest news and action from the motorsport world.



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Pamplona



All the best action from the Spanish leg of the Rhythmic World Cup Series.



3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 8



The final stage - who will win?



11:25pm - 1:10am (AEST)





Live on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, June 13





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Croatia, Day 2



FIG Artistic Gymnastics Series heads to Croatia.



