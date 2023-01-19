Iron Series finale, Cross Country Worlds headline bumper February of sport on SBS

The final three stages of the Tour of Saudi from February 1-3 will kick start a mouth-watering line-up of live cycling events in February on SBS On Demand, which continues with the iconic NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic from February 4-5.
You can catch extended highlights of the 'Warrny' from 3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS on February 11, while the events roll on with the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships being live-streamed the following day and on February 18 on SBS On Demand, and another Victorian road classic, Tour of Gippsland, streaming from February 13-15.
The dramatic finale of the 2022-23 Iron Series headlines the first weekend of the month, with rounds five and six coming to you live from Kurrawa Beach in Queensland from 1pm (AEDT) on February 4 and 5 respectively on SBS and SBS On Demand, as the winners of the Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman competitions are ultimately crowned.
Extended highlights of the previous month's European Figure Skating Championships will air in 90-minute instalments on SBS from 3pm (AEDT) on February 4, 5 and 12 and from 2pm on February 11, while our full offering of action on ice continues with replays of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships from February 10-13, available after each of the four days of competition on SBS On Demand. Extended highlights of the event will air on SBS from 2pm (AEDT) on February 18 and from 3pm on February 25 and 26.
The Cross Country World Championships on February 18 will be something for athletics fans to get excited about, with the pick of the action from Bathurst coming to SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand screens live from 3:30pm (AEDT) that afternoon. Back-to-back episodes of the Surf-Lifesaving Interstate Championships and the ISU 2022-23 Figure Skating Awards round out that weekend's sport offering from 3pm (AEDT) and 4pm respectively on February 19 on SBS, while episode three of the Interstate Championships will air on from 4:30pm on February 26.
The 2023 Australian Superbikes season gets underway at the turn of the month, with the first round coming to you live from Phillip Island in Victoria from 1pm (AEDT) on February 26 on SBS and SBS On Demand, being preceded by episode one of the Ultimate Bowls Championship at 2pm on February 25 on SBS.
Sport on SBS in February
Wednesday, February 1
Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 3
10:30pm-12:30am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Thursday, February 2
Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 4
10:30pm-12:30am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Friday, February 3
Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 5
11:00pm-1:00am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, February 4
Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 5
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Sunday, February 5
Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 6
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Friday, February 10
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 1
Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning
Saturday, February 11
Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3
2:00pm-3:30pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Extended highlights
3:30pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 2
Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning
Sunday, February 12
Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 4
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: Mountain Bike National Championships
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 3
Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Monday, February 13
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 4
Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning
Cycling: Tour of Gippsland
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Tuesday, February 14
Cycling: Tour of Gippsland
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Wednesday, February 15
Cycling: Tour of Gippsland
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, February 18
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 1
2:00pm-3:30pm AEDT on SBS
Athletics: Cross Country World Championships
3:30pm-7:30pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Mountain Bike National Championships
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Sunday, February 19
Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episodes 1 & 2
3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Figure Skating: ISU Skating Awards 22/23
4:00pm-5:30pm AEDT on SBS
Saturday, February 25
Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1
2:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 2
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Sunday, February 26
Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 1 - Phillip Island, VIC
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 3
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episode 3
4:30pm-5:00pm AEDT on SBS