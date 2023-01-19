Cycling

Iron Series finale, Cross Country Worlds headline bumper February of sport on SBS

Get your full fix of cycling, figure skating, surf lifesaving, motorsport, athletics and bowls action this February on SBS.

Untitled design (40).png

L-R: Iron Series competitor Matt Poole, Hellen Obiri of Kenya competing at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, and Australian Superbikes competitor Remy Gardner. Source: Getty.

The final three stages of the Tour of Saudi from February 1-3 will kick start a mouth-watering line-up of live cycling events in February on SBS On Demand, which continues with the iconic NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic from February 4-5.

You can catch extended highlights of the 'Warrny' from 3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS on February 11, while the events roll on with the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships being live-streamed the following day and on February 18 on SBS On Demand, and another Victorian road classic, Tour of Gippsland, streaming from February 13-15.
How to watch cycling on SBS

All the action from the 2022/2023 Iron Series

The dramatic finale of the 2022-23 Iron Series headlines the first weekend of the month, with rounds five and six coming to you live from Kurrawa Beach in Queensland from 1pm (AEDT) on February 4 and 5 respectively on SBS and SBS On Demand, as the winners of the Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman competitions are ultimately crowned.

Extended highlights of the previous month's European Figure Skating Championships will air in 90-minute instalments on SBS from 3pm (AEDT) on February 4, 5 and 12 and from 2pm on February 11, while our full offering of action on ice continues with replays of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships from February 10-13, available after each of the four days of competition on SBS On Demand. Extended highlights of the event will air on SBS from 2pm (AEDT) on February 18 and from 3pm on February 25 and 26.
How to watch Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships on SBS

Aussies secure direct qualification for home Cross Country World Championships

The Cross Country World Championships on February 18 will be something for athletics fans to get excited about, with the pick of the action from Bathurst coming to SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand screens live from 3:30pm (AEDT) that afternoon. Back-to-back episodes of the Surf-Lifesaving Interstate Championships and the ISU 2022-23 Figure Skating Awards round out that weekend's sport offering from 3pm (AEDT) and 4pm respectively on February 19 on SBS, while episode three of the Interstate Championships will air on from 4:30pm on February 26.

The 2023 Australian Superbikes season gets underway at the turn of the month, with the first round coming to you live from Phillip Island in Victoria from 1pm (AEDT) on February 26 on SBS and SBS On Demand, being preceded by episode one of the Ultimate Bowls Championship at 2pm on February 25 on SBS.
How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS in February

Wednesday, February 1

Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 3

10:30pm-12:30am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Thursday, February 2

Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 4

10:30pm-12:30am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, February 3

Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 5

11:00pm-1:00am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, February 4

Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 5

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, February 5

Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 6

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, February 10

Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 1

Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning



Saturday, February 11

Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3

2:00pm-3:30pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Extended highlights

3:30pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS


Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 2

Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning



Sunday, February 12

Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 4

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: Mountain Bike National Championships

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 3

Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning



Monday, February 13

Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 4

Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning


Cycling: Tour of Gippsland

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Tuesday, February 14

Cycling: Tour of Gippsland

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Wednesday, February 15

Cycling: Tour of Gippsland

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, February 18

Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 1

2:00pm-3:30pm AEDT on SBS


Athletics: Cross Country World Championships

3:30pm-7:30pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Mountain Bike National Championships

Times TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, February 19

Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episodes 1 & 2

3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS


Figure Skating: ISU Skating Awards 22/23

4:00pm-5:30pm AEDT on SBS



Saturday, February 25

Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1

2:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS


Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 2

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS



Sunday, February 26

Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 1 - Phillip Island, VIC

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 3

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS


Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episode 3

4:30pm-5:00pm AEDT on SBS
