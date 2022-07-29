FIFA World Cup

FIFA announce Team Base Camps for qualified nations at World Cup

FIFA have announced the Team Base Camps (TBC) that each qualified nation will call home for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Qualified nations will have access to their own compact Team Base Camp in Qatar

With no domestic flights required during the tournament, the TBC will act as the only top-class facility needed for each of the 31 travelling national teams.

Australia will be among those checking in to their TBC Hotels at least five days before their opening group game, with the potential for a 15-day stay to rise to as high as 33.

Twenty-four teams will stay within a 10-kilometre radius of one another, where they will have access to a dedicated Team Base Camp Training Site and some form of accommodation.
The hotels range between four and five-star villas and resorts, each containing facilities such as treatment rooms and dedicated common areas.

Local clubs, cluster training facilities and stadium sites will host training activities – its close proximity with accommodation allowing for quicker recovery time and preparation.

"Qatar 2022 will be a World Cup like no other, with teams benefitting from its compact nature and warm local hospitality," said Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief operating offer for the World Cup.

"Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition, while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area."
Qatar’s TBC will also remain in operation once the World Cup concludes in December and turn its focus towards the next generation of footballers spread throughout the local communities.

"We’re pleased to let fans see the world-class facilities that Qatar has developed for their national teams,” said Nasser Al Khater, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar CEO.

"As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training site renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished.

"The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022."
Published 29 July 2022 at 12:42pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

