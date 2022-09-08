FIFA Fan Festival to debut in Qatar before heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023

Watch every match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





The 'FIFA Fan Festival' will take over from the 'FIFA Fan Fest' which previously appeared at the last four men's World Cups from Germany 2006 through to Russia 2018.





"This multidimensional, inclusive event will provide new ways for fans to celebrate their shared passion for football and experience the best in music, entertainment, local culture, food, games and lifestyle trends in a true festival environment," FIFA said of the festival in a release.



After its debut in Qatar at Doha's Al Bidda Park, the festival will head to Australia and New Zealand to offer fans at the 2023 Women's World Cup the same experience in every host city.





Fans in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney will have the opportunity to experience the festival with live broadcasts of matches, music concerts and interactive experiences all on offer.





“The FIFA Fan Festival provides an incredible opportunity for fans to come together beyond the stadiums and the on-pitch action and experience football in new and unique ways," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

