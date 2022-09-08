FIFA World Cup

FIFA Fan Festival to debut in Qatar before heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023

FIFA have presented a reimagined version of an entertainment destination for fans at World Cup and Women's World Cup events, set to debut at this year's tournament in Qatar.

FIFA_Fan_Festival_FWC2022_Hero_Shot_16x9.png

A digital design of what the FIFA Fan Festival will look like when it makes its debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Watch every match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.

The 'FIFA Fan Festival' will take over from the 'FIFA Fan Fest' which previously appeared at the last four men's World Cups from Germany 2006 through to Russia 2018.

"This multidimensional, inclusive event will provide new ways for fans to celebrate their shared passion for football and experience the best in music, entertainment, local culture, food, games and lifestyle trends in a true festival environment," FIFA said of the festival in a release.
After its debut in Qatar at Doha's Al Bidda Park, the festival will head to Australia and New Zealand to offer fans at the 2023 Women's World Cup the same experience in every host city.

Fans in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney will have the opportunity to experience the festival with live broadcasts of matches, music concerts and interactive experiences all on offer.

“The FIFA Fan Festival provides an incredible opportunity for fans to come together beyond the stadiums and the on-pitch action and experience football in new and unique ways," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.
"We are truly excited about the future of the FIFA Fan Festival and the enhanced entertainment offerings that will bring fans and partners alike closer to both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups, as well as global football culture.”
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
2 min read
Published 8 September 2022
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

