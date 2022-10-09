FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

FIFA releases new World Cup song with all-female lineup

The fourth release from the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack features four of the world’s most famous Arabic female singers, and celebrates female referees officiating at a FIFA World Cup™ for the first time ever in the accompanying music video.

Light the Sky.png

L-R: Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

'Light The Sky', the
latest release from the soundtrack
to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, features Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

The all-female collaboration was marked by the release of the official music video on Friday (AEDT), which features the groundbreaking inclusion of all six female referees who will officiate for the first time ever at a FIFA World Cup.
On field-referees Stéphanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan), as well as assistants Neuza Back (Brazil), Karen Díaz Medina (Mexico) and Kathryn Nesbitt (USA), appear front and centre on the haunting and atmospheric music video, which has garnered over 1.8 million views on FIFA's official YouTube channel since its release.

The single follows the April release of the tournament anthem 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together)',
an R&B and reggae-influenced track
featuring American singer Trinidad Cardona, Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari singer AISHA.

Subsequent releases have included '
Arhbo
', a collaboration between Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna and French-Congolese rapper Gims, as well as '
The World is Yours to Take
' by Grammy Award-winning American rapper Lil Baby, which is built around a sample of Tears for Fears' 1985 hit, 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World'.

The releases of all four tracks have been spearheaded by the FIFA Sound strategy, a revamped music strategy announced by FIFA in early 2021, which aims to connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music.

FIFA Entertainment Executive and song producer, RedOne, says that the latest release from the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack aims to do just that with the emphasis placed on the groundbreaking inclusion of female officials at the tournament, being anchored by the all-female lineup of artists featured on the track.
“Light The Sky tells us to ‘shout if you’re with me’ and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the FIFA World Cup – an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts,” he said.

“This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East. It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages.”

You can listen to the track and watch the accompanying music video
here
.
