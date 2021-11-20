FIFA reveal major World Cup qualifying shake-up

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





The decision raises the stakes of what is already a pressure-filled fixture with play-off matches traditionally played over two-legs and by the away goals rule.





It means if Australia is forced to play-off for their spot in the World Cup they will not get the chance to host a match in front of a vocal home crowd.





But they will also avoid a hostile away leg as has been encountered in the past.





Although the participants will not be known for some months yet FIFA will make the draw for the play-off clashes on November 26 at their Zurich headquarters.





The matches themselves, featuring one nation each from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American confederations, will take place on 13 and 14 June 2022.





FIFA will make the World Cup tournament draw before then, on April 1 in Doha.





No details have been released about where the play-off matches will be played.





Australia has twice needed the intercontinental play-offs to win through to the World Cup in its last four appearances.







In 2005, the Socceroos ended a 32-year World Cup drought by beating Uruguay on penalties after a two-legged play-off, and in 2017 Mile Jedinak's hat-trick saw Australia past Honduras en route to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.













After losing play-offs to Uruguay (2001), Iran (1997), Argentina (1993) and Scotland (1985), Australia could be forced into another intercontinental play-off next year to reach Qatar.





Graham Arnold's side currently sit third in their qualifying group.



