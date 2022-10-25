FIFA U17 WWC Final and ISU Grand Prix headline a packed weekend of Sport on SBS

Figure Skating fans can enjoy another full week of dazzling twists, turns, jumps and partner work from the ice as round two of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating makes it's way to Ontario, Canada. We'll have extended highlights from all three days of the competition on SBS On Demand on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.





If Round 1 was anything to go by last weekend, you can expect a world-class field, smooth, gravity-defying moves and some fun choreography that almost makes you forget about the cold conditions on the ice!



If you're yet to catch up on the rest of the action from last weekend's opening round of the ISU Grand Prix in the USA, extended highlights will show on SBS from 3.30pm (AEDT) on Saturday (Part 1), and 3.30pm (AEDT) on Sunday (Part 2).





For football and women's sport fans, whatever else you do this weekend, make sure to rest early on Sunday so you can stay up late and catch all the action from the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Final in India!





After a brief rest from Wednesday and Thursday night's semi-finals on LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand , we'll be bringing the final to your screens LIVE from India on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 1:15am (AEDT).



Motorsport lovers can look forward another round of the World Superbikes Championship on SBS from 2:00pm (AEDT) as Argentina plays host to the tenth round of the season. The action-packed event takes place on Circuito San Juan Vollicum, at the foot of the Andes. This makes for a backdrop to the racing which is then taken to a whole other level by the sheer passion of the enthusiastic local crowd.





This will be followed by an episode of The Rising on SBS at 3:00pm (AEDT). This episode focuses on Brazilian football legend Pele, whose achievements on the field in the 50s, 60s and 70s make him one of the best and most revered players of all time.





Speedweek and the AusMoto Show run back-to-back from 1:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday on SBS before the day's dose of figure skating.





Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, October 29





Motorsport: World Superbikes Championship - Argentinean round



2:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: The Rising: Pele



3:00-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, USA



3:30pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 1



Full replay available on SBS On Demand





Sunday, October 30





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5



3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, USA



3:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 2



Full replay available on SBS On Demand





Monday, October 31





Football FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup - Final



1:15am-3:30am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Canada, Day 3

