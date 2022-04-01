FIFA World Cup draw: Spain to face Germany as Socceroos gain clarity

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS from November 21.





Former England international Jermaine Jenas, two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, and sports presenter Samantha Johnson hosted the final draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, where groups A through H were unveiled in front of an expectant crowd.





Of the eight groups, Spain and Germany's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds suffered the hardest hit, with the European giants drawn together in Group E alongside Japan and the winner of the intercontinental play-off between New Zealand and Costa Rica.





For the Socceroos, however, their fate - should they progress past the UAE and Peru in the play-offs - will look eerily similar to their 2018 exploits as France and Denmark return, this time with Tunisia in Group D.





Graham Arnold, who was present in Doha for the draw, now knows exactly what's in store if his side secure a ticket to Qatar, though that is far from assured after a difficult qualifying phase in the AFC.





Hosts Qatar, meanwhile, will open the tournament against Ecuador in what is the first match of a tough group that also contains Senegal and the Netherlands.





In Group B, England must face Iran, the United States, and the winner of the final European play-off (between Wales and Scotland or Ukraine), while Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland round out an intriguing Group C.





Croatia and Belgium headline Group F seeking to progress beyond Morocco and Canada, but not before five-time world champions Brazil battle Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.





That leaves Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H, where only the top two can advance to the round of 16.











