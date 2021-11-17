Five things we learned from Socceroos' draw with China

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





The heat is on

Australia’s hopes of securing automatic qualification hit a considerable hurdle after a string of results left them third in Group B.





Only the top two teams in each group earn a direct ticket to Qatar and, for the first time this phase, neither of them belongs to the Socceroos.





Wu Lei’s second-half penalty snatched a share of the spoils for China that not only extended Australia’s winless run but opened the door for old rivals Japan to take full advantage.





After winning their first three third-round fixtures, Graham Arnold’s side are now winless in as many, with Japan up to second thanks to Junya Ito’s 81st-minute winner against Oman.





The Socceroos’ situation was only exacerbated by Saudi Arabia’s victory over Vietnam, and you can’t help but wonder if another perilous play-off lies in wait.





True nine

After fielding two false nines to no avail against Saudi Arabia, Graham Arnold approached China with a more traditional tactic in mind: handing the reins to a true striker.





Mitch Duke’s presence in a 4-2-3-1 formation allowed both Mathew Leckie and Ajdin Hrustic to return to their natural positions, and, up until China’s VAR-enforced equaliser, Australia were all the better for it.





Leckie’s pace opposite Martin Boyle proved troublesome for their Chinese opposition, who struggled to play out from the back once full-backs Rhyan Grant and Aziz Behich pushed up in support.





With the ball out wide and Duke roaming the middle, a slew of crosses ensued and among them was the game’s opening goal.





Duke’s powerful 38th-minute header was a well-deserved reward for Australia’s first-half ambition and while it wasn’t enough to get the job done, it was a step in the right direction.





No Harry, no worries?

When news of Harry Souttar’s ruptured ACL reached the Australian public, many feared it would land a fatal blow to the Socceroos’ World Cup hopes.





While Wednesday’s 1-1 draw did little to appease that notion, the Scottish-born defender’s replacement, Milos Degenek, made sure no blame should come his way.





Degenek was solid alongside Trent Sainsbury and routinely snuffed out any Chinese chance, often with the poise to find a teammate and kickstart an attack the other way.





It was a promising display from the 27-year-old and one that should help build his confidence ahead of four must-win qualifying games to close out Group B.





Must-start man

Though adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, James Jeggo should not be made to blame for his side’s 1-1 draw with China.





Jeggo – much like he was against Saudi Arabia – was integral to every positive piece of play the Socceroos conjured up in Sharjah and once again proved his worth in midfield.





Any attempts China made to press were often nullified by the 29-year-old’s decision to drop between his centre-backs, where the Aris star almost always found an outlet in a more promising position.





With Jeggo, the Socceroos move forward – not side to side – and it’s that energy in the middle of the park that’s allowing for an increased number of opportunities in enemy territory.





In fact, it’s precisely why his name might soon be one of the first on Arnold's teamsheets.





Slice of fortune

For 65 minutes, China offered next to nothing in Sharjah.





A fierce shot from Alan across the face of goal was all that troubled Mat Ryan in the first half and the second followed suit – that is, until the VAR intervened.





A handball by the finest of margins from James Jeggo offered Wu Lei the perfect chance to restore parity against the run of play, and the Dragon’s Team captain made no mistake.





What transpired over the remaining 20 minutes was a much more even affair and while the Chinese were delighted with their point at full-time, the Socceroos were left disappointed with theirs.





Just as they did at home to Saudi Arabia, Graham Arnold's men left a match with nothing to show for their dominance, and now, it’s beginning to prove costly.





