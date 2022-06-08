Five things we learned from Socceroos' World Cup play-off win over UAE

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Next stop: Peru

Australia took a significant step towards their fifth successive World Cup on Wednesday after securing a 2-1 victory over the UAE in Doha.





Asia’s final round of qualification came down to the wire at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, where an 84th-minute volley from Ajdin Hrustic helped atone for a nervy play-off performance.



With nothing to show for their aggressive 10-minute opening to the contest, the Socceroos quickly reverted to a passive approach that would have proven costly if not for a string of saves from goalkeeper Mat Ryan.





It’s exactly the kind of football Australia must avoid if they are to succeed in their intercontinental play-off against Peru – the final hurdle in their perilous path to Qatar – and for Graham Arnold, the proof is in the preparation.





Arnold attributed his side’s second-half turnaround to their work behind the scenes since camp commenced, before envisaging a more complete performance on Tuesday off the back of some intense training sessions with his squad.





It’s all about time now for the 58-year-old, who has less than seven days to iron out his side’s deficiencies and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



That ‘Aussie DNA’

Graham Arnold believes the Socceroos finally found their “Aussie DNA” during Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates.





Jackson Irvine and Ajdin Hrustic found the back of the net either side of Caio Canedo’s equaliser at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, sealing a result that sends Australia through to the intercontinental play-off against Peru.





A questionable first-half display made way for an improved performance in the second, and Arnold was delighted to see his players heed the one message he’d been hammering home since camp began.





“I saw a good reaction tonight and that’s what I’ve been driving into the boys ever since I came into camp,” Arnold said.





“It’s about that Aussie DNA – to kick, fight, scratch and do whatever you need to do to win the game. And however we win it, who cares, just win it.”





Australia will need to draw on that ‘DNA’ once again next week if they are to overcome a Peru side in pursuit of a second successive World Cup appearance, and sixth overall.





The South American nation boast plenty of fight in their own right and will take confidence from their only other match against the Socceroos, when Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero struck in a 2-0 victory at the 2018 World Cup.



Right-back to square one

Australia’s right-back conundrum will continue into the intercontinental play-off, it seems, after Nathaniel Atkinson struggled against the UAE.





Atkinson was tasked with defending winger Harib Abdalla Suhail during the 2-1 win but was exposed with alarming regularity, albeit in just his second senior international appearance.





Suhail carried the principal threat for his nation, who were left to rue a host of saves from Mat Ryan after Atkinson – and Bailey Wright – were routinely beaten.





“They got in behind us a couple of times down that right-hand side,” Arnold concurred.





“We’ve got to tidy that up but, overall, I thought that defensively we were good.”





The concern at right-back comes no sooner after Aziz Behich put Australia’s left-back fears at ease against Jordan and the UAE, leaving Fran Karacic as Arnold’s only other viable option.





Karacic made way for Atkinson despite playing the full 90 minutes against Jordan and his experience could help propel his return, with Peru set to unleash an equally rapid Christian Cueva down his flank on Tuesday.



Hrustic heroics

Ajdin Hrustic rescued the Socceroos right when they needed him most against the UAE.





In an otherwise tough night for the 25-year-old, his deflected volley made all the difference with full-time fast approaching.





Perhaps symbolic of Australia’s first-half struggles, it wasn’t until the restart that the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder made his presence known.





It was Hrustic who found Martin Boyle in the lead-up to Jackson Irvine’s opener; and it was Hrustic whose fizzing volley found the winner.





The Europa League champion’s knack for playing through adversity is a testament to his self-belief and confidence in the crucial moments, and this was one of them.





It’s no secret his presence in the Socceroos’ setup has become as integral to their success as Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic, and with the latter absent for the remainder of the play-offs, it’s up to Hrustic to keep the heroics coming.



‘It means everything’

If there were any doubts surrounding Martin Boyle’s loyalty to Australia, the Scotland-born attacker certainly dispelled them with his display in Doha.





Boyle, playing in front of his father for the first time as a Socceroo, revealed “it means everything” to play in the green and gold after igniting a 2-1 victory over the UAE.





“It means everything,” Boyle said.





“I can see my dad and my uncle there, they’ve made the journey – this is the first time he’s seen me represent Australia.





“I can see a tear in his eye, so it means everything and I’ll dedicate that win to my family.”





The 29-year-old benefitted from the space afforded to him on the right-hand side, producing the assist for Jackson Irvine’s breakthrough goal and looking all the more threatening thereafter.





It was an encouraging sign from the Al-Faisaly forward, who remains one of Graham Arnold’s most important players with the ball at his feet.



