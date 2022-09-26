Fringe Socceroos create World Cup selection headaches for Arnold

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





None more so than the performance of teenage rising star Garang Kuol who turned the game on its head during a 17-minute second-half cameo.





Arnold has been quick to temper the growing expectations around the 18-year-old Central Coast Mariners striker who is expected to make a blockbuster move to Premier League outfit Newcastle United in the coming weeks.



Kuol’s impressive performance was the latest in a brief career for a player who has yet to start an A-League game but who appears increasingly likely to be included in Arnold's squad for November's World Cup squad in Qatar.





"He's come in and settled in very well, all the boys love him," said Arnold.





"He felt very relaxed when he went onto the pitch because he's already part of the family.





"When he went out there he did well, but this is not even the first step for the kid, he's got a hell of a long way to go. He's got to put on some beef and muscle.





"He's quick, obviously, but at the same time he needs improvement in his decision-making and in his defensive efforts."



Kuol was instrumental in Australia's second goal minutes after his introduction from the bench, opening up the New Zealand defence before Liberato Cacace's handball in the area resulted in Jason Cummings converting from the penalty spot.





Cummings, one of six players to make his debut, struck after Mitch Duke had given Australia the lead. Arnold acknowledged he will struggle to decide who will be included in his squad for clashes against France, Tunisia and Denmark.





He stressed, though, that featuring regularly at club level will be key with the Socceroos unable to play again ahead of the finals.



"I'm going to reach out to Panadol to be our new sponsor because I'm going to have quite a number of headaches to fit in a 26-man squad," he said.





"Today's not the last day for players to get chosen, I'll make that clear.



"Because Qatar has a short lead-in of maybe seven days, the boys have got to go back to their clubs, they've got seven weeks, they've got to play, they've got to be fit.



