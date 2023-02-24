Motorsport

Aussie Focus

Gardner aiming to stamp his mark in World Superbikes

After a troubled debut season in MotoGP last year, Australian Remy Gardner is aiming to not let the dramas of 2022 get in the way of his new adventure in the World Superbike Championship.

Remy Gardner in action during Superbike World Championship practice

Remy Gardner of Australia rides the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha YZF R1 as they perform a mono in practice during the 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Phillip Island Round at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on February 24, 2023. Credit: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

The 2021 Moto2 World Champion makes the transition to Superbike racing this weekend, debuting with the factory GRT Yamaha team at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, the same venue that his father, 1987 World Motorcycle Champion Wayne Gardner, won back-to-back Australian Grands Prix in 1989-90.

“It’s great to be home,” Gardner said in an interview with SBS Sport. “It’s completely different to what I’ve been used to over the past few years. The bike is very different and the tyres are very different, so I’ve got a lot to learn from it.

“The race format is also new to me, as this has three races instead of the one that I've been used to for some time,” he added. “That said, I think we’re looking pretty good and I think we can also have a pretty good showing, but it’ll be more of a learning process for me”.
Gardner not only returns home amidst the huge expectations of performing well in front of a home crowd, but he has managed to attract the attention of Australian accident rental company, Right2Drive, who have signed him as their ambassador for 2023 as part of a push into the two-wheel market.

“It’s amazing to come home and have them approach and back me for my campaign,” Gardner said. “They have the best interests of the riders on the road when it comes to vehicle replacement in the event of an accident and because they’re an Australian company that wants to support an Australian rider like myself, it’s great to have them on my new journey in World Superbikes.”

That enthusiasm was reflected by Right2Drive CEO James Tonna.

“We can’t be any more excited, Remy’s an absolute superstar” Tonna exclaimed. “This is a long term deal for us and we want to be with him all the way.”
Remy Gardner with James Tonna and the Right2Drive team.
Remy Gardner with James Tonna and the Right2Drive team Credit: Graeme Brown
Gardner commences his World Superbike campaign this weekend, in what is the first of 12 rounds for this year. Race one will kick off the championship on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Superpole Race and Race 2 on Sunday. Following the opening round at Phillip Island, the championship will head across to Indonesia to race around the Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok Island.

You can catch highlights of the opening two rounds of the World Superbike Championship from Phillip Island and Indonesia on March 12 from 3pm (AEDT) on SBS, as well as anytime on SBS On Demand.

This interview was facilitated by Right2Drive.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 24 February 2023 at 4:52pm
By Conor McNally
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

00:38

Conti Macii duo thrilled with leading performance in ISU European Championships Pairs Short Program

Figure Skating

04:40

Highlights: Flamengo v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

09:34

Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic 2023 Highlights