Gardner aiming to stamp his mark in World Superbikes

The 2021 Moto2 World Champion makes the transition to Superbike racing this weekend, debuting with the factory GRT Yamaha team at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, the same venue that his father, 1987 World Motorcycle Champion Wayne Gardner, won back-to-back Australian Grands Prix in 1989-90.





“It’s great to be home,” Gardner said in an interview with SBS Sport . “It’s completely different to what I’ve been used to over the past few years. The bike is very different and the tyres are very different, so I’ve got a lot to learn from it.





“The race format is also new to me, as this has three races instead of the one that I've been used to for some time,” he added. “That said, I think we’re looking pretty good and I think we can also have a pretty good showing, but it’ll be more of a learning process for me”.



Gardner not only returns home amidst the huge expectations of performing well in front of a home crowd, but he has managed to attract the attention of Australian accident rental company, Right2Drive, who have signed him as their ambassador for 2023 as part of a push into the two-wheel market.





“It’s amazing to come home and have them approach and back me for my campaign,” Gardner said. “They have the best interests of the riders on the road when it comes to vehicle replacement in the event of an accident and because they’re an Australian company that wants to support an Australian rider like myself, it’s great to have them on my new journey in World Superbikes.”





That enthusiasm was reflected by Right2Drive CEO James Tonna.





“We can’t be any more excited, Remy’s an absolute superstar” Tonna exclaimed. “This is a long term deal for us and we want to be with him all the way.”



Remy Gardner with James Tonna and the Right2Drive team Credit: Graeme Brown Gardner commences his World Superbike campaign this weekend, in what is the first of 12 rounds for this year. Race one will kick off the championship on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Superpole Race and Race 2 on Sunday. Following the opening round at Phillip Island, the championship will head across to Indonesia to race around the Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok Island.





You can catch highlights of the opening two rounds of the World Superbike Championship from Phillip Island and Indonesia on March 12 from 3pm (AEDT) on SBS, as well as anytime on SBS On Demand.



