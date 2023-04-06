Giro d'Italia 2023: Your questions answered

Italy will celebrate the 106th edition of the Giro from May 6-28, and SBS / SBS On Demand will once again deliver all the action to Australian audiences live and on demand.



What is the Giro d’Italia?

The Giro d’Italia is an annual stage race primarily held in Italy and, in some cases, parts of other neighbouring nations over a three-week period.





Originally founded in 1909 to increase sales of newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport , the Giro has been held every year since – except during the two World Wars – to the acclaim of cycling enthusiasts around the globe.



Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora - Hansgrohe celebrates with the Trofeo Senza Fine as overall race winner of the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022. Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Is the Giro d'Italia like the Tour de France?

The Giro d’Italia is known as a 'Grand Tour', a term used to describe the oldest, hardest, and most difficult events on the UCI WorldTour scene.





There are three Grand Tours in total; the other two being the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana , and winning one instantly elevates the status of a rider and his or her team.





While the Tour de France is the most prestigious stage race in the sport, the Giro is a close second with the pair used alongside the UCI Road World Championships as the unofficial 'Triple Crown of Cycling'.



How many teams and riders are involved in the Giro d'Italia 2023?

A total of 22 teams of eight riders will participate in the 2023 edition, with 18 WorldTeams and two ProTeams earning automatic invitations based on their UCI rankings at the end of 2022.





ProTeams Eolo-Kometa, Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane and Team Corratec were given wildcard entries to the race. Lotto Dstiny were entitled to a spot as the top-scoring team on the ProTour in 2022, but opted to forego the race.





Teams:



AG2R Citroen Team

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-Easypost

Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Movistar Team

Soudal Quick-Step

Team Arkea-Samsic

Team Corratec

Team DSM

Team Jayco Alula

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

How do you win the Giro d'Italia?

In essence, the rider with the lowest aggregate time across all 21 stages will be crowned the winner of the general classification.





The general classification is the most sought-after, however, there are three other classifications on offer for the peloton: points, mountains, and best young rider.





The winner of each individual stage is the rider first across the finish line, and each stage win is a prestigious honour.





How the general classification works:





Every stage is timed until the finish, with the rider with the lowest cumulative time to that point declared the overall leader and awarded a pink jersey – the maglia rosa – that must be worn by the rider. The jersey is pink in honour of the paper La Gazzetta dello Sport would print its content on.





Wearing the pink jersey gives one’s team and sponsors more publicity and motivates the individual to keep a hold of it for as long as possible.





Eddy Merckx wore the maglia rosa a record 78 times at the Giro d’Italia – his five GC titles matched only by Alfredo Binda and Fausto Coppi. The only Australian to ever win the Giro d'Italia is Jai Hindley, who won the race in 2022.



Jai Hindley of Bora - Hansgrohe kisses the pink jersey after moving into the race lead on Stage 20 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia. Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images



How the mountains classification works:





During mountain stages, points are awarded to the rider who is first to reach the top of each significant climb on offer, with points also awarded to those who closely follow each other on the ascent.





The number of points awarded depend on the category of the climb, which can range from one, the hardest; to four, the easiest. In the case of the Giro, there is also the Cima Coppi which is worth more points for being the highest point reached during the Grand Tour.





A rider with the most points at the end of a stage will have the honour of wearing the blue climbers’ jersey the next day, one first introduced at the Giro in 2012, preceded by a green jersey from 1974, though the classification has been officially recognised since 1933.





How the points classification works:





This classification is generally won by the sprinters and sees points awarded based on a rider’s position at the end of a stage.





Stages are categorised into types, and are awarded more points depending upon their climbing difficulty; flatter stages are awarded more points to keep the competition for the jersey primarily among the sprinters.





Stages can also have one or more intermediate sprints scattered along its route, whereby points are awarded to the first six cyclists across its marked lines.





A rider with the most points at the end of a stage will don the maglia ciclamino - the cyclamen colour derived from an alpine flower - the next day, all in the hope of preserving their advantage until the final podium.



Arnaud Demare edges his way to victory in the maglia ciclamino on Stage 13 of the Giro d'italia Source: AFP / LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images



How the young rider classification works:





This classification only applies to riders no older than 25 during the calendar year, with the leader determined in the same way as the general classification.





First introduced in 1976, the white jersey has been available to eligible members of the peloton in every edition of the Giro aside from an 11-year hiatus between 1995 and 2006.



Who won the GC title at the Giro d'Italia last year?

Jai Hindley became the second-ever Australian to win a Grand Tour after solidifying his grip on the maglia rosa with an impressive final time trial on Stage 21.





The BORA-hansgrohe rider took control of the general classification on Stage 20 of the race and held firm on the ensuing stage to etch his name in history.



When does 2023 Giro d'Italia start?

The 2023 edition of the Giro will commence on May 6 and conclude on May 28.



How long is the Giro d'Italia?

This year’s Giro will cover 3,489.2 kilometres from Fossacesia Marina, Abruzzo to Rome, and will span 21 stages with two rest days allowing for recovery and transport.





There will also be 51,400 metres of climbing on offer for the peloton, headlined by a 5,400-metre trek through the Dolomites on Stage 19.



Giro d'Italia 2023 Route

Who are the favourites for the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

A stellar line-up of general classification contenders will contest this year’s Italian Grand Tour, with last year’s Vuelta a Espana winner, Remco Evenepoel, joined by three-time Vuelta-winner Primoz Roglic, Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, and 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.





Australians Jack Haig and Jay Vine will be out to make waves as they bring their world-class climbing abilities to the mountains of Italy, while Queensland sprinter Kaden Groves will look to build upon his reputation in the professional peloton with new team Alpecin-Deceuninck.



Is every stage at the Giro d'Italia the same?

The 2023 route features three time trials and seven summit finishes in total, with a further five certain to be contested by the sprinters.





Stages:



Stage 1 on May 6: Fossacesia Marina – Ortona – Costa Dei Trabocchi = 18km

Stage 2 on May 7: Teramo – San Salvo = 204km

Stage 3 on May 8: Vasto – Melfi = 210km

Stage 4 on May 9: Venosa – Lago Laceno = 184km

Stage 5 on May 10: Atripalda – Salerno = 172km

Stage 6 on May 11: Napoli – Napoli = 156km

Stage 7 on May 12: Capua – Gran Sasso D’Italia (Campo Imperatore) = 218km

Stage 8 on May 13: Terni – Fossombrone = 207km

Stage 9 on May 14: Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (ITT) = 34km

May 15 = Rest Day

Stage 10 on May 16: Scandiano – Viareggio = 190km

Stage 11 on May 17: Camaiore – Tortona = 218km

Stage 12 on May 18: Bra – Rivoli = 179km

Stage 13 on May 19: Borgofranco D’ivrea – Crans Montana = 208km

Stage 14 on May 20: Sierre – Cassano Magnago = 194km

Stage 15 on May 21: Seregno – Bergamo = 191km

May 22 = Rest Day

Stage 16 on May 23: Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone = 198km

Stage 17 on May 24: Pergine Valsugana – Caorle = 192km

Stage 18 on May 25: Oderzo – Val Di Zoldo = 160km

Stage 19 on May 26: Longarone – Tre Cime Di Lavaredo = 182km

Stage 20 on May 27: Tarvisio – Monte Lussari (ITT) = 19km

Stage 21 on May 28: Roma – Roma = 115km

How can Australians watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

All 21 stages of the 2023 Giro d'Italia will be live in full on SBS On Demand, with television coverage beginning on SBS VICELAND at a later time some nights.





With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis available throughout the three weeks, SBS is the perfect place to keep up to date.



