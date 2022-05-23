Giro d'Italia climax headlines busy weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.
All good weekends start on Friday night, with Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia taking place at 8pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand, and later on SBS from 11pm (AEST).
It is the appetiser for what is set to be a full slate of sport on Saturday, starting with full replays from both the Trampoline and Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series.
Highlights from the Estoril Round of the Superbike World Championship will then air on SBS from 2pm (AEST), followed by a new episode of the Countdown to Qatar (3pm) and the Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights (3:30pm).
Stage 20 of the Giro will then conclude the day's schedule, with SBS On Demand kicking things off from 8:05pm (AEST) before SBS joins the live coverage from 10:20pm (AEST).
On Sunday, SBS On Demand will have the latest replays from both the Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series, before the fourth round of the ProMX Championship commences at 1pm (AEST).
SBS and SBS On Demand will showcase all the action from Gillman, right up until 4pm (AEST); in time for the next episode of the Countdown to Qatar.
The final stage of the Giro will then wrap up the weekend's sport, and SBS On Demand will have all the action from 9:35pm (AEST), with SBS joining once again at 10:45pm (AEST).
Sport on SBS this weekend
Friday, May 27
Cycling Highlights: Giro d'Italia - Stage 18
7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19
8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Saturday, May 28
Trampoline World Cup Series: Italy
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Bulgaria
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Cycling Highlights: Giro d'Italia - Stage 19
7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
World Superbike Championship: Estoril Highlights
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Countdown to Qatar: Episode 9
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights
3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia - Stage 20
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Sunday, May 29
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Portugal
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Bulgaria
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Cycling Highlights: Giro d'Italia - Stage 20
7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
ProMX Championship: Round 4, Gillman
1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Countdown to Qatar: Episode 10
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Giro d'Italia - Stage 21
9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:45pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)