Giro d'Italia climax headlines busy weekend of sport on SBS

All good weekends start on Friday night, with Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia taking place at 8pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand , and later on SBS from 11pm (AEST).



It is the appetiser for what is set to be a full slate of sport on Saturday, starting with full replays from both the Trampoline and Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series.





Highlights from the Estoril Round of the Superbike World Championship will then air on SBS from 2pm (AEST), followed by a new episode of the Countdown to Qatar (3pm) and the Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights (3:30pm).





Stage 20 of the Giro will then conclude the day's schedule, with SBS On Demand kicking things off from 8:05pm (AEST) before SBS joins the live coverage from 10:20pm (AEST).



On Sunday, SBS On Demand will have the latest replays from both the Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series, before the fourth round of the ProMX Championship commences at 1pm (AEST).





SBS and SBS On Demand will showcase all the action from Gillman, right up until 4pm (AEST); in time for the next episode of the Countdown to Qatar.





The final stage of the Giro will then wrap up the weekend's sport, and SBS On Demand will have all the action from 9:35pm (AEST), with SBS joining once again at 10:45pm (AEST).



Sport on SBS this weekend





Friday, May 27





Cycling Highlights: Giro d'Italia - Stage 18





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)





On SBS







Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19





8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand





11:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS





(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)







Saturday, May 28





Trampoline World Cup Series: Italy





TBC





Available as a replay via SBS On Demand







Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Bulgaria





TBC





Available as a replay via SBS On Demand







Cycling Highlights: Giro d'Italia - Stage 19





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)





On SBS







World Superbike Championship: Estoril Highlights





2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)





On SBS







Countdown to Qatar: Episode 9





3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)





On SBS







Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights





3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)





On SBS







Cycling: Giro d'Italia - Stage 20





8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand







10:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)









Sunday, May 29





Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Portugal





TBC





Available as a replay via SBS On Demand







Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Bulgaria





TBC





Available as a replay via SBS On Demand







Cycling Highlights: Giro d'Italia - Stage 20





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)







On SBS









ProMX Championship: Round 4, Gillman





1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Countdown to Qatar: Episode 10





4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)





On SBS







Cycling: Giro d'Italia - Stage 21





9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand







10:45pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







