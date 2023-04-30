Giro d'Italia mountain tests headline huge weekend of Sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





The second week of the Italian Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia will reach its crescendo this weekend, starting with a big mountain test for the peloton in Stage 13 on Friday night as a summit finish on the Crans Montana beckons.





Watch Stage 13 from 6:50pm on SBS On Demand before coverage on SBS VICELAND begins from 8:30pm.





Saturday's Stage 14 will be somewhat of a recovery, with a mostly flat run-in to Cassano Magnago. But to get there riders will still have to take on a big early climb in the Passano del Sempione.





Stage 14 will be live from 7:55pm on both SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND.





Then it's time for Sunday night and Stage 15, which will be the last before the penultimate rest day. Four categorised climbs will surely punish the peloton on their way from Seregno to Bergamo as riders look to increase or make up their time gaps.





Tune into Stage 15 from 7:35pm live on both SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND.





If you miss any of the overnight action from the Giro, you can catch up every morning from the previous stage with extended highlights on SBS from 7am, and later in the day at 5pm.





Cycling fans can also enjoy event highlights of the Tour de Hongrie from 3pm on SBS this Sunday, when they've caught up on everything Giro.







A host of other sports programs will be available on SBS over the weekend too, starting with a replay of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics from Baku from 2pm on Saturday afternoon.





Sunday morning is then time for highlights of all the action from the Australian Surf-Lifesaving Championships from 9:30am, before Speedweek serves up its weekly dose of motorsport madness from 1pm on Sunday afternoon.





*All times in AEST



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, May 19





Giro d'Italia Stage 12 highlights





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 13





6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)



Saturday, May 20





Giro d'Italia Stage 13 highlights





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







FIG Gymnastics Rhythmic World Cup Series, Baku





2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS







Giro d'Italia Stage 14





7:55pm-1:40pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Sunday, May 21





Giro d'Italia Stage 14 highlights





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Highlights: Australian Surf-Lifesaving Championships





9:30am - 11:30am (AEST) on SBS







Speedweek





1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS







Event highlights: Tour de Hongrie 2023





3:00pm – 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS







Giro d'Italia Stage 15





7:35pm-1:35am (AEST)



