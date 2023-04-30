SBS Sport

Giro d'Italia mountain tests headline huge weekend of Sport on SBS

Get ready for another massive weekend of premier sporting action with LIVE coverage of the Giro d'Italia and much more on your screens this weekend.

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 3

The peloton during a wet and windy Stage 10 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia. Source: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,

The second week of the Italian Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia will reach its crescendo this weekend, starting with a big mountain test for the peloton in Stage 13 on Friday night as a summit finish on the Crans Montana beckons.

Watch Stage 13 from 6:50pm on SBS On Demand before coverage on SBS VICELAND begins from 8:30pm.

Saturday's Stage 14 will be somewhat of a recovery, with a mostly flat run-in to Cassano Magnago. But to get there riders will still have to take on a big early climb in the Passano del Sempione.

Stage 14 will be live from 7:55pm on both SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND.

Then it's time for Sunday night and Stage 15, which will be the last before the penultimate rest day. Four categorised climbs will surely punish the peloton on their way from Seregno to Bergamo as riders look to increase or make up their time gaps.

Tune into Stage 15 from 7:35pm live on both SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND.

If you miss any of the overnight action from the Giro, you can catch up every morning from the previous stage with extended highlights on SBS from 7am, and later in the day at 5pm.

Cycling fans can also enjoy event highlights of the Tour de Hongrie from 3pm on SBS this Sunday, when they've caught up on everything Giro.

A host of other sports programs will be available on SBS over the weekend too, starting with a replay of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics from Baku from 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning is then time for highlights of all the action from the Australian Surf-Lifesaving Championships from 9:30am, before Speedweek serves up its weekly dose of motorsport madness from 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

*All times in AEST
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, May 19

Giro d'Italia Stage 12 highlights

7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS

Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand


Giro d'Italia Stage 13

6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)
LIVE STREAM

Stage 13 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023

Saturday, May 20

Giro d'Italia Stage 13 highlights

7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS

Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand


FIG Gymnastics Rhythmic World Cup Series, Baku

2:00pm-4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Giro d'Italia Stage 14

7:55pm-1:40pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
READ MORE

Stage 14 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023


Sunday, May 21

Giro d'Italia Stage 14 highlights

7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS

Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand


Highlights: Australian Surf-Lifesaving Championships

9:30am - 11:30am (AEST) on SBS


Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Event highlights: Tour de Hongrie 2023

3:00pm – 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Giro d'Italia Stage 15

7:35pm-1:35am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

LIVE STREAM

Stage 15 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023

3 min read
Published 1 May 2023 9:00am
Updated 17 May 2023 12:28pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

