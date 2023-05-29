SBS Sport

Gymnastics, Motorsport and Dauphine highlights this weekend on SBS

Get set for another action-packed weekend of sport from around the globe as the Criterium du Dauphine comes to its fitting conclusion LIVE on SBS.

(L to R) Georgia Jones and Jonas Vingegaard

(L to R) Georgia Jones and Jonas Vingegaard

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook 
and
Twitter
.

There will be plenty for the gymnastics-obsessed to get excited about across the weekend, with extended highlights on SBS On Demand featuring the pick of the action from the second weekend of competition from the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv airing on SBS.

Can Georgia Godwin continue her medal-winning ways, two golds and a silver medal from the opening round, alongside fellow Aussie medallist Zachary Perillo who took bronze on the rings? Find out from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday on SBS.

On Sunday, motorsport fans will be in for a real treat on SBS with a two hours showcasing some of the best racing in the motorsport world.
READ MORE

How to watch motorsport live on SBS

It's time for riders and viewers to get in their final preparation for the upcoming Tour de France, and there's no better way than catching up with the lastest action from the cycling world at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Watch as the top Australian chances for the famous yellow jersey at the Tour de France go head-to-head with defending champion as they prepare for the ultimate battle. Watch the extended highlights this Sunday on SBS from 3pm to 5pm.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

*All times in AEST

Saturday, June 17

Gymnastics: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv

2:00pm-4:00pm on SBS


Sunday, June 18

Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm on SBS


Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Highlights

3:00pm-5:00pm on SBS
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 29 May 2023 12:00pm
Updated 12 June 2023 1:29pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Godwin Osijek 3.jpg

Godwin still buzzing after FIG World Challenge Cup success

Gymnastics

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin Deceuninck in action at Dwars door het Hageland

Belgium-based van der Poel eyeing 'really super' form for Tour de France

Tour de France

Australians Nicola Olyslagers, Matthew Denny and Brooke Buschkuehl react during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Australian stars earn early selection for World Athletics Championships in Budapest

World Athletics Championships

09:57

Godwin still buzzing after FIG World Challenge Cup success

Gymnastics

20220731TDFFAZ0150-A.S.O._Thomas_Maheux.jpg

How the Tour de France Femmes changed my life

Tour de France Femmes

Lisa Weightman crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon final at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Weightman among endurance athletes selected for World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

Jai Hindley at the team presentation pre-stage at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Hindley: A humble Western Australian lad challenging for Tour de France honours

Cycling