Gymnastics, Motorsport and Dauphine highlights this weekend on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





There will be plenty for the gymnastics-obsessed to get excited about across the weekend, with extended highlights on SBS On Demand featuring the pick of the action from the second weekend of competition from the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv airing on SBS .





Can Georgia Godwin continue her medal-winning ways, two golds and a silver medal from the opening round, alongside fellow Aussie medallist Zachary Perillo who took bronze on the rings? Find out from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday on SBS.





On Sunday, motorsport fans will be in for a real treat on SBS with a two hours showcasing some of the best racing in the motorsport world.



READ MORE How to watch motorsport live on SBS

It's time for riders and viewers to get in their final preparation for the upcoming Tour de France, and there's no better way than catching up with the lastest action from the cycling world at the Criterium du Dauphine .





Watch as the top Australian chances for the famous yellow jersey at the Tour de France go head-to-head with defending champion as they prepare for the ultimate battle. Watch the extended highlights this Sunday on SBS from 3pm to 5pm.



READ MORE How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

*All times in AEST





Saturday, June 17





Gymnastics: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series, Tel Aviv





2:00pm-4:00pm on SBS







Sunday, June 18





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm on SBS







Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Highlights



