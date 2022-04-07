WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than a year away and SBS will be the EXCLUSIVE one-stop-shop for Australian football fans to watch all 64 games LIVE, FREE and in HD.
From Left - Germany's Kai Havertz, Lionel Messi of Argentina, Netherlands star Virgil Van Dijk and Neymar of Brazil Source: Getty / Getty Images
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, 2022 and will be broadcast exclusively on SBS in Australia.
All 64 matches from Qatar will be shown live and free, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND.
In total, 500 hours of FIFA World Cup content will be broadcast across SBS and SBS VICELAND throughout the tournament - including highlights shows, classic matches and match replays - in addition to live match coverage.
Many matches will be at favourable times for Aussie fans, with eight matches in the group stage set to kick off during prime time at 9pm (AEDT) and 16 group stage matches to kick off at 6am (AEDT).
The World Cup final will be held on December 19 at the Lusail Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Audiences will also be offered comprehensive access to World Cup content across SBS's digital platforms, including live streams, match replays, various mini-matches and more available via SBS On Demand.
Plus, the new SBS Sport website will be your home for all the latest highlights, interviews, video extras, news, feature stories, opinions and all the major talking points from Qatar 2022.
While 29 nations have already secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there are still a handful battling to qualify.
The Socceroos are one nation still in the running but must overcome the UAE and Peru in the play-offs after finishing third behind Japan and Saudi Arabia in their AFC group.
Australia's Graham Arnold was present at the official World Cup draw in Doha on April 2, where every nation learnt their opponents and the match schedule.
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
7:30pm - 8:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 22
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales/Ukraine/Scotland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales/Ukraine/Scotland v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru
8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales/Ukraine/Scotland v England
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru v Denmark
1am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides
Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to to view the latest episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show, as well as 40 of the most memorable moments the tournament has ever seen.
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Published 7 April 2022 at 4:10pm, updated 2 May 2022 at 11:04am
