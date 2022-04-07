How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, 2022 and will be broadcast exclusively on

SBS

in Australia.

All 64 matches from Qatar will be shown live and free, with eight live games shown simultaneously on

SBS VICELAND.

In total, 500 hours of FIFA World Cup content will be broadcast across

SBS

and

SBS VICELAND

throughout the tournament - including highlights shows, classic matches and match replays - in addition to live match coverage.

Many matches will be at favourable times for Aussie fans, with eight matches in the group stage set to kick off during prime time at 9pm (AEDT) and 16 group stage matches to kick off at 6am (AEDT).

The World Cup final will be held on December 19 at the Lusail Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Audiences will also be offered comprehensive access to World Cup content across SBS's digital platforms, including live streams, match replays, various mini-matches and more available via

SBS On Demand.

Plus, the new

SBS Sport

website will be your home for all the latest highlights, interviews, video extras, news, feature stories, opinions and all the major talking points from Qatar 2022.

While 29 nations have already secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there are still a handful battling to qualify.

The Socceroos are one nation still in the running but must overcome the UAE and Peru in the play-offs after finishing third behind Japan and Saudi Arabia in their AFC group.

Australia's Graham Arnold was present at the official World Cup draw in Doha on April 2, where every nation learnt their opponents and the match schedule.

Complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

7:30pm - 8:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group B - England v Iran

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, November 22

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group B - USA v Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group D - Denmark v Tunisia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group D - France v Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group E - Germany v Japan

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group G - Brazil v Serbia

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group B - Wales/Ukraine/Scotland v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group B - England v USA

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group D - Tunisia v Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru

8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group E - Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group F - Belgium v Morocco

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group E - Spain v Germany

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group A - Ecuador v Senegal

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Group B - Wales/Ukraine/Scotland v England

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru v Denmark

1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Group C - Poland v Argentina

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group F - Canada v Morocco

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Group E - Japan v Spain

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group E - Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal

1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group H - Ghana v Uruguay

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Group G - Serbia v Switzerland

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 8

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 9

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 12

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, December 16

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, December 17

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to

to view the latest episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show, as well as 40 of the most memorable moments the tournament has ever seen.