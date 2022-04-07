FIFA World Cup

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than a year away and SBS will be the EXCLUSIVE one-stop-shop for Australian football fans to watch all 64 games LIVE, FREE and in HD.

FIFA World Cup

From Left - Germany's Kai Havertz, Lionel Messi of Argentina, Netherlands star Virgil Van Dijk and Neymar of Brazil Source: Getty / Getty Images

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, 2022 and will be broadcast exclusively on SBS in Australia.

All 64 matches from Qatar will be shown live and free, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND.


In total, 500 hours of FIFA World Cup content will be broadcast across SBS and SBS VICELAND throughout the tournament - including highlights shows, classic matches and match replays - in addition to live match coverage.

Many matches will be at favourable times for Aussie fans, with eight matches in the group stage set to kick off during prime time at 9pm (AEDT) and 16 group stage matches to kick off at 6am (AEDT).



The World Cup final will be held on December 19 at the Lusail Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Audiences will also be offered comprehensive access to World Cup content across SBS's digital platforms, including live streams, match replays, various mini-matches and more available via SBS On Demand.

Plus, the new SBS Sport website will be your home for all the latest highlights, interviews, video extras, news, feature stories, opinions and all the major talking points from Qatar 2022.

While 29 nations have already secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there are still a handful battling to qualify. 

The Socceroos are one nation still in the running but must overcome the UAE and Peru in the play-offs after finishing third behind Japan and Saudi Arabia in their AFC group.

Australia's Graham Arnold was present at the official World Cup draw in Doha on April 2, where every nation learnt their opponents and the match schedule.



Complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

7:30pm - 8:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v Iran 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 22

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - USA v Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia 

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Denmark v Tunisia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - France v Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Germany v Japan 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Brazil v Serbia 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales/Ukraine/Scotland v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador 

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v USA

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru

8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark 

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Morocco 

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada 

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



Group E - Spain v Germany 

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland 

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales/Ukraine/Scotland v England

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru v Denmark

1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina 

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Canada v Morocco 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain 

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal 

1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay 

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland 

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show 

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 8

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 9

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 10 

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show 

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 12

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 16

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 17

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand 



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to 
SBS On Demand
 to view the latest episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show, as well as 40 of the most memorable moments the tournament has ever seen.
Published 7 April 2022 at 4:10pm, updated 2 May 2022 at 11:04am
Source: SBS
