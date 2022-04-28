It's the biggest race of the cycling season and the best place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS
The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift are coming to SBS screens for a cycling-packed July of cycling encompassing the biggest and best races in the world!
Marianne Vos and Mathieu van der Poel celebrate winning in France Source: Getty / Getty Images
The Tour de France is the ultimate challenge for the best cyclists in the world, and comes with the biggest spectacle seen in the world of cycling as the attention of hundreds of millions from around the world turns to the start of the men's race in Denmark on July 1.
After a few years of producing the broadcast from back in Australia due to COVID restrictions, SBS will be sending our own team to France to bring you all the latest happenings from the roadside at the Tour.
It will be a month filled with amazing scenery, heroic efforts and dramatic racing as the best cyclists in the world tackle the harsh terrain served up to them by Tour de France organisers.
Then, just as the curtain is drawn on the men's race at the traditional finish in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées, new life will be injected into the Tour de France with the inaugural women's race. The top female cyclists in the world with the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to start in Paris and finish atop the Planche des Belles Filles.
All 21 stages of the Tour de France and 8 stages of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be live on SBS and SBS On Demand, with daily highlights and much more to watch out for on the SBS Sport website.
With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via throughout the four weeks of men's and women's racing, SBS is the place to be for all things Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
The SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker App is the place to watch every pedal stroke of racing, with the full stages from start to finish and no ad-breaks during racing. There are also catch-up highlights and videos, as well as additional stage, rider and team information.
SBS will be the home for the television production with all the extras that make the Tour de France the special experience it is for not just the hardcore cycling fans, but for fans of the culture of France, #trolldj and the SBS cycling experts.
Stages 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 - July 12-17
Stages 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 - July 19-24
Stages 1-8
July 24-31
A full stage replay will be available online via shortly after the stage.
Stage Replays
You can also catch up with the highlights from the previous night's action via our Daily Update on SBS in the morning.
Daily Update
The SBS Sport Tour de France website keeps you up to date with all the quotes and latest action from the previous day's stage. It also brings you opinion and previews on what's ahead and features the experts of the SBS Sport commentary team, with some fun asides and plenty of video extras.
Latest Action/Highlights/Extras/Opinion
Stages 1, 2, 3 - July 1-3
2022 Tour de France Men's LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - July 1-24
Source: Getty / Getty Images
Stages 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 - July 5-10
Rest Day - Monday, July 4
The peloton approaches L'Arc de Triomphe on the final stage of the 2017 Tour de France/ Source: Getty
Rest Day - Monday, July 11
Stages 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 - July 12-17
Source: Getty / Getty Images
Rest Day, Monday, July 18
Stages 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 - July 19-24
2022 Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - July 24-31
Stages 1-8
July 24-31
Published 29 April 2022 at 9:30am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
