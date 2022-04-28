How to watch 2022 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

It's the biggest race of the cycling season and the best place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS.





The Tour de France is the ultimate challenge for the best cyclists in the world, and comes with the biggest spectacle seen in the world of cycling as the attention of hundreds of millions from around the world turns to the start of the men's race in Denmark on July 1.

After a few years of producing the broadcast from back in Australia due to COVID restrictions, SBS will be sending our own team to France to bring you all the latest happenings from the roadside at the Tour.

It will be a month filled with amazing scenery, heroic efforts and dramatic racing as the best cyclists in the world tackle the harsh terrain served up to them by Tour de France organisers.

Then, just as the curtain is drawn on the men's race at the traditional finish in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées, new life will be injected into the Tour de France with the inaugural women's race. The top female cyclists in the world with the

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

to start in Paris and finish atop the Planche des Belles Filles.

All 21 stages of the

Tour de France

and 8 stages of the

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

will be live on

SBS

and

SBS On Demand

, with daily highlights and much more to watch out for on the SBS Sport website.

With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via

throughout the four weeks of men's and women's racing, SBS is the place to be for all things

Tour de France

and

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

.

The

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker App

is the place to watch every pedal stroke of racing, with the full stages from start to finish and no ad-breaks during racing. There are also catch-up highlights and videos, as well as additional stage, rider and team information.

SBS

will be the home for the television production with all the extras that make the Tour de France the special experience it is for not just the hardcore cycling fans, but for fans of the culture of France, #trolldj and the SBS cycling experts.

Stage Replays

A full stage replay will be available online via

shortly after the stage.

Daily Update

You can also catch up with the highlights from the previous night's action via our Daily Update on

SBS

in the morning.

Latest Action/Highlights/Extras/Opinion

The

SBS Sport Tour de France

website keeps you up to date with all the quotes and latest action from the previous day's stage. It also brings you opinion and previews on what's ahead and features the experts of the SBS Sport commentary team, with some fun asides and plenty of video extras.

2022 Tour de France Men's LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - July 1-24

Stages 1, 2, 3 - July 1-3

Rest Day - Monday, July 4

Stages 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 - July 5-10

Rest Day - Monday, July 11

Stages 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 - July 12-17

Rest Day, Monday, July 18

Stages 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 - July 19-24

2022 Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - July 24-31

Stages 1-8

July 24-31