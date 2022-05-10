Cycling

How to watch 2022 Tour of Hungary LIVE on SBS

The battle for the yellow jersey returns to SBS screens in May with the 2022 edition of the Tour of Hungary.

Tour of Hungary
Part of the UCI Europe Tour, the Tour of Hungary pits over 20 teams against one another as they traverse five stages in five days, beginning in Csakvar on May 12.

SBS On Demand will air each stage live this year, with replays and highlights also available.

The peloton will navigate two hilly stages, two flat and one intermediate to decide the deserved recipients of the yellow (general classification), green (points), red (mountains), and white (Hungarian rider) jerseys, as well as the team classification; awarded to the side with the lowest cumulative time.

Riders will cycle more than 900 kilometres in their pursuit of victory, with the final stage concluding in Gyongyos on May 15.

Tour of Hungary on SBS


Thursday, May 12

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand


Friday, May 13

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 14

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 15

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5

8:40pm - 10:40pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Published 10 May 2022 at 12:42pm
