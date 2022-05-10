Part of the UCI Europe Tour, the Tour of Hungary pits over 20 teams against one another as they traverse five stages in five days, beginning in Csakvar on May 12.
How to watch 2022 Tour of Hungary LIVE on SBS
The battle for the yellow jersey returns to SBS screens in May with the 2022 edition of the Tour of Hungary.
Advertisement
SBS On Demand will air each stage live this year, with replays and highlights also available.
The peloton will navigate two hilly stages, two flat and one intermediate to decide the deserved recipients of the yellow (general classification), green (points), red (mountains), and white (Hungarian rider) jerseys, as well as the team classification; awarded to the side with the lowest cumulative time.
Riders will cycle more than 900 kilometres in their pursuit of victory, with the final stage concluding in Gyongyos on May 15.
Thursday, May 12
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Friday, May 13
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 14
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 15
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5
8:40pm - 10:40pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
The peloton will navigate two hilly stages, two flat and one intermediate to decide the deserved recipients of the yellow (general classification), green (points), red (mountains), and white (Hungarian rider) jerseys, as well as the team classification; awarded to the side with the lowest cumulative time.
Riders will cycle more than 900 kilometres in their pursuit of victory, with the final stage concluding in Gyongyos on May 15.
Tour of Hungary on SBS
Thursday, May 12
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Friday, May 13
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 14
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 15
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4
12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5
8:40pm - 10:40pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.Watch now
Follow SBS Sport
2 min read
Published 10 May 2022 at 12:42pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS