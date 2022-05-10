How to watch 2022 Tour of Hungary LIVE on SBS

Part of the UCI Europe Tour, the Tour of Hungary pits over 20 teams against one another as they traverse five stages in five days, beginning in Csakvar on May 12.





SBS On Demand

will air each stage live this year, with replays and highlights also available.

The peloton will navigate two hilly stages, two flat and one intermediate to decide the deserved recipients of the yellow (general classification), green (points), red (mountains), and white (Hungarian rider) jerseys, as well as the team classification; awarded to the side with the lowest cumulative time.

Riders will cycle more than 900 kilometres in their pursuit of victory, with the final stage concluding in Gyongyos on May 15.

Tour of Hungary on SBS

Thursday, May 12

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Friday, May 13

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 14

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 15

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4

12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5

8:40pm - 10:40pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand