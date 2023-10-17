How to watch 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships on SBS

In what has already been an exciting year for Australian football, fans will be treated to some ParaMatildas and Pararoos action on our shores and also on the screens of SBS.





Melbourne will play host to a piece of football history from October 31 - November 12, marking the first time the men’s and women’s Para Asian Cup will be held at the same time as Asia-Pacific’s best para footballers take the field at the Matildas' new home, La Trobe University.



The ParaMatildas will play a historic first-ever home international against Japan, before the Pararoos commence their first home tournament match since the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games against Thailand on Saturday, November 4. Both matches and their remaining group games will be shown live via SBS On Demand.





The men's semi-finals and women's final will both play out on Friday, November 10, with the men's showpiece and closing ceremony set to close out the eight-day football bonanza on Saturday, November 11 - all events will be available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand.





Ticket information is available here .



How to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Men’s and Women’s Championships on SBS

Saturday, November 4





Australia v Japan - Women





Australia v Thailand - Men





Iran v Japan - Men





2:45pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, November 5





Thailand v India - Men





Australia v Iran - Men





Nepal v Australia - Women





1:00pm - 7:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Monday, November 6





India v Japan - Men





Thailand v Iran - Men





Japan v Nepal - Women





12:00pm - 6:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Tuesday, November 7





India v Iran - Men





Australia v Japan - Men





Australia v Japan - Women





9:00am - 3:00pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Wednesday, November 8





Japan v Thailand - Men





Australia v Nepal - Women





India v Australia - Men





2:00pm - 8:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Thursday, November 9





Japan v Nepal - Men





9:00am - 10:00am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, November 9





Men's Semi-Final 1: 1st Place v 4th Place





Men's Semi-Final 2: 2nd Place v 3rd Place





Women's Final





1:00pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, November 10





Men's 3rd Place Play-off





Men's Final





Closing Ceremony



