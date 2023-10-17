How to watch 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships on SBS

In what has already been an exciting year for Australian football, fans will be treated to some ParaMatildas and Pararoos action on our shores and also on the screens of SBS.
Melbourne will play host to a piece of football history from October 31 - November 12, marking the first time the men’s and women’s Para Asian Cup will be held at the same time as Asia-Pacific’s best para footballers take the field at the Matildas' new home, La Trobe University.
The ParaMatildas will play a historic first-ever home international against Japan, before the Pararoos commence their first home tournament match since the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games against Thailand on Saturday, November 4. Both matches and their remaining group games will be shown live via SBS On Demand.
The men's semi-finals and women's final will both play out on Friday, November 10, with the men's showpiece and closing ceremony set to close out the eight-day football bonanza on Saturday, November 11 - all events will be available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand.
How to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Men’s and Women’s Championships on SBS
Saturday, November 4
Australia v Japan - Women
Australia v Thailand - Men
Iran v Japan - Men
2:45pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 5
Thailand v India - Men
Australia v Iran - Men
Nepal v Australia - Women
1:00pm - 7:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Monday, November 6
India v Japan - Men
Thailand v Iran - Men
Japan v Nepal - Women
12:00pm - 6:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 7
India v Iran - Men
Australia v Japan - Men
Australia v Japan - Women
9:00am - 3:00pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 8
Japan v Thailand - Men
Australia v Nepal - Women
India v Australia - Men
2:00pm - 8:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 9
Japan v Nepal - Men
9:00am - 10:00am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Friday, November 9
Men's Semi-Final 1: 1st Place v 4th Place
Men's Semi-Final 2: 2nd Place v 3rd Place
Women's Final
1:00pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 10
Men's 3rd Place Play-off
Men's Final
Closing Ceremony
4:00pm - 9:00pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand