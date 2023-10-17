Football

How to watch 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships on SBS

Australia's mighty ParaMatildas and Pararoos are set to take on the best of Asia and Oceania, and you can watch all of their group matches and the tournament finals LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand.

Pararoos-Paramatildas.jpg

The Pararoos and ParaMatildas. Credit: Football Australia.

In what has already been an exciting year for Australian football, fans will be treated to some ParaMatildas and Pararoos action on our shores and also on the screens of SBS.

Melbourne will play host to a piece of football history from October 31 - November 12, marking the first time the men’s and women’s Para Asian Cup will be held at the same time as Asia-Pacific’s best para footballers take the field at the Matildas' new home, La Trobe University.
The ParaMatildas will play a historic first-ever home international against Japan, before the Pararoos commence their first home tournament match since the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games against Thailand on Saturday, November 4. Both matches and their remaining group games will be shown live via SBS On Demand.

The men's semi-finals and women's final will both play out on Friday, November 10, with the men's showpiece and closing ceremony set to close out the eight-day football bonanza on Saturday, November 11 - all events will be available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand.

Ticket information is available
here
.

How to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Men’s and Women’s Championships on SBS

Saturday, November 4

Australia v Japan - Women

Australia v Thailand - Men

Iran v Japan - Men

2:45pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, November 5

Thailand v India - Men

Australia v Iran - Men

Nepal v Australia - Women

1:00pm - 7:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Monday, November 6

India v Japan - Men

Thailand v Iran - Men

Japan v Nepal - Women

12:00pm - 6:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 7

India v Iran - Men

Australia v Japan - Men

Australia v Japan - Women

9:00am - 3:00pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Wednesday, November 8

Japan v Thailand - Men

Australia v Nepal - Women

India v Australia - Men

2:00pm - 8:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Thursday, November 9

Japan v Nepal - Men

9:00am - 10:00am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, November 9

Men's Semi-Final 1: 1st Place v 4th Place

Men's Semi-Final 2: 2nd Place v 3rd Place

Women's Final

1:00pm - 9:15pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, November 10

Men's 3rd Place Play-off

Men's Final

Closing Ceremony

4:00pm - 9:00pm (AEDT) LIVE on SBS On Demand
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 17 October 2023 3:00pm
Updated 2h ago 5:06pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Most popular

(L to R) Jai Hindley and Primoz Roglic winning at the Giro d'Italia

'This could be fantastic for Hindley': Roglic move a potential positive for Aussie's chances

Cycling

(L to R) Caleb Ewan and Dylan Groenewegen

'Ewan has to prove himself' to get Tour de France start over Groenewegen: Renshaw

Cycling

Untitled design (3).png

Sakakibara clinches BMX World Cup title with final round win

Cycling

96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 8

Aussie sensation Wilson-Haffenden jumps to Women's World Tour with Lidl-Trek

Cycling

Caleb Ewan, Orica-GreenEDGE, Mitchelton Bay Classic

Ewan returns to Jayco AlUla, but will it be a happy homecoming?

Cycling

Matt Richardson wins during the 2022 UCI Track Champions League

How to watch the 2023 UCI Track Champions League LIVE on SBS

Cycling

1:19:50
[COPY 1] Nico Denz' improbable stage win - Tour of Turkey

Giro d'Italia 2024 Route Presentation

Giro d'Italia

SBS will air both the UCI Track Champions League and Australian Superbike Championship

Get set for Super Sunday – 20 hours of live SBS sport in one day

SBS Sport