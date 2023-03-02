How to watch Coppa Italia Femminile on SBS

Italy’s domestic cup competition will return for the first leg of the semi-finals on March 5, with the second legs scheduled to take place the following week.





Defending champions Juventus will travel to the nation’s capital to face Inter in the first match-up, while rivals AC Milan welcome Roma to town in the other.





Joe Montemurro remains in charge of the Old Lady and is looking to build on a treble-winning campaign that saw the Australian receive the Women’s Panchina d’Oro award as the best coach for 2021-22.





Montemurro, who also saw success with Melbourne City and Arsenal, led Juventus to the Serie A Femminile title, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana last season, all while playing a brand of football few could match.





The 53-year-old certainly caught the eye of his contemporaries and he’ll aim to do so again in what he believes is a big year for women’s football.





Speaking at the 31st Italian Football Federation ‘Panchina d’Oro’ Awards, Montemurro said: “Day-to-day life at Juventus is fantastic because it’s an opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from each other. We’ve now got other objectives in our sights.





“We’re keen to keep on improving, cement our position as Italy’s finest, as well as make a step up in Europe. The foundations have been laid – it’s now a case of building on them.





“2022-23 has seen women’s football make great strides. The standards are getting better and clubs are investing a lot. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents and family.”





SBS On Demand will stream every single minute of the semi-finals live and free, with details of the final still to be confirmed.



Coppa Italia Femminile on SBS

Sunday, March 5





Semi-Final: Inter v Juventus - First leg





12:10am - 2:40am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Semi-Final: Milan v Roma - First leg





11:40pm - 2:10am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Sunday, March 12





Semi-Final: Juventus v Inter - Second leg





12:10am - 2:40am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Semi-Final: Roma v Milan - Second leg





11:40pm - 2:10am (AEDT)



