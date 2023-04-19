Cycling

How to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2023 LIVE on SBS

The last of the Ardennes Classics is here with Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and you can watch all the thrilling action from the Belgian countryside LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

liege.jpg

The peloton strung out during the 2022 Liege-Bastogne-Liege Men's Race. Source: Getty

Watch all the action from the 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 23, LIVE and FREE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

The oldest monument in cycling, the men's race on April 23 will be the 109th edition while the women's race will enter its seventh edition and will be the last chance for riders to leave their mark on the 2023 Spring Classics season.

Last year's men's race saw Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) ride solo to victory on home soil, prior to a spectacular individual season that saw him go on to win the Vuelta a Espana and become a Road Race World Champion.
READ MORE

Evenepoel seizes first monument with Liège–Bastogne–Liège triumph

Van Vleuten solos to emphatic Liège–Bastogne–Liège win

The superstar Belgian will return to this year's race to defend his title, but will have his work cut out for him. Confirmed for the race so far are the likes of 2021 winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Aussies Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen).

The women's race will also see the defending champion return as Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) looks for her third Liege title. The already legendary Dutchwoman beat out Aussie Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) with a late attack in last year's finale in a display of power that she carried through to a dominant victory at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

The list of confirmed riders is limited at present, but 2021 Liege champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) are among them.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is sure to be exciting, tactical and a fantastic Spring Classics spectacle, so don't miss a minute of the action when it hits SBS screens.

How to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege on SBS

Sunday, April 23

Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Women's Race

7:25pm-9:00pm AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Men's Race

9:30pm-01:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
Published 19 April 2023
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

