How to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2023 LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 23, LIVE and FREE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.





The oldest monument in cycling, the men's race on April 23 will be the 109th edition while the women's race will enter its seventh edition and will be the last chance for riders to leave their mark on the 2023 Spring Classics season.





Last year's men's race saw Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) ride solo to victory on home soil, prior to a spectacular individual season that saw him go on to win the Vuelta a Espana and become a Road Race World Champion.



The superstar Belgian will return to this year's race to defend his title, but will have his work cut out for him. Confirmed for the race so far are the likes of 2021 winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Aussies Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen).





The women's race will also see the defending champion return as Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) looks for her third Liege title. The already legendary Dutchwoman beat out Aussie Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) with a late attack in last year's finale in a display of power that she carried through to a dominant victory at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.





The list of confirmed riders is limited at present, but 2021 Liege champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) are among them.





Liege-Bastogne-Liege is sure to be exciting, tactical and a fantastic Spring Classics spectacle, so don't miss a minute of the action when it hits SBS screens.



How to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege on SBS

Sunday, April 23





Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Women's Race





7:25pm-9:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Men's Race





9:30pm-01:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



