How to watch the 2024 Kooyong Classic LIVE on SBS

Some big names will descend on the spiritual home of Australian tennis at Kooyong, Victoria as the world's best prepare for the 2024 Australian Open.





The Kooyong Classic will return to the screens of SBS from January 10-12, with a stellar line-up including world number four Jannik Sinner and world number six Holger Rune.





Additionally, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem - on the comeback trail from injury - and 2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov are among those set to feature at the tournament.



Sinner, who claimed the Canadian Masters in August, will be backed by Australian coach Darren Cahill, while Danish rising star Rune has also been confirmed for Kooyong, having recently added Boris Becker to his coaching lineup.





Chinese trailblazer and Asian Games gold medallist Zhizhen Zhang will take part too, with more names to be added to the line-up across the men's and women's game.





All three days of the Australian Open warm-up tournament to be brought to you live and free via SBS and SBS On Demand, wrapping up on Friday, January 12 - just two days before the main event gets underway at Melbourne Park.



Kooyong Classic tournament director Peter Johnston is delighted with the initial signings for the 2024 event, which offers players the perfect preparation for the Australian Open.





“It is a massive tick of approval for the tournament to have players who have excelled on the world’s biggest stages identify this event as an ideal way to prepare for the Australian Grand Slam tournament,” Johnston said.





“The five signings announced so far all have aspirations of performing extremely strongly at the Australian Open and this is a great way for them to hone their form."



How to watch the 2024 Care A2+ Kooyong Classic on SBS

Wednesday, January 10 - Day 1





11:00-17:00 AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, January 11 - Day 2





11:00-17:00 AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, January 12 - Day 3





11:00-17:00 AEDT



