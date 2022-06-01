How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2022 on SBS

The Critérium du Dauphiné is the traditional warm-up race for the Tour de France, a prestigious event in its own right that sees the top contenders for the biggest race in the world turn up to fight it out in the Alps.





Only climbers need apply for the overall win and the yellow jersey, but there are a variety of stages for the sprinters, attackers and time triallists on offer as well.





The race was won last year by Australian star climber Richie Porte, who is unlikely to be at the race defending his title. However, a number of other Aussie hopefuls should be lining up with a good shot at the win, including Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroen), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma).



Critérium du Dauphiné - LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand - June 5-12





Stage 1 - Sunday, June 5





A lumpy 192km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhône to Beauchastel



9.05pm – 23.35pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 2 - Monday, June 6





A 170km medium mountains stage from Saint-Péray to Brives-Charensac



10.55pm – 01.25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 3 - Tuesday, June 7





The first summit finish on the 169km stage from Saint-Paulien to Chastreix-Sancy



10.55pm – 01.25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Stage 4 - Wednesday, June 8





A flat 31.9km individual time trial from Montbrison to La Bâtie d'Urfé



10.55pm – 01.25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 5 - Thursday, June 9





A hilly stage that could be for the sprinters from Thizy-les-Bourgs to Chaintré



10.55pm – 01.25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 6 - Friday, June 10





A medium mountains stage over 196km from Rives to Gap



10.55pm – 01.25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 7 - Saturday, June 11





The Col du Galibier on the agenda during a day in the high mountains.



11.10pm – 01.25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 8 - Sunday, June 12





The summit finish to Plateau de Solaison will decide the race.



11.10pm – 01.25am (AEST)

