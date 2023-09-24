Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) will be back to defend his crown at the eighth instalment of the CRO Race, with the likes of teammate Jonathan Milan and veteran Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) also set to feature at the six-day stage race.



Starting in Primošten and finishing in Zagreb, the six-stage CRO Tour will include two stunning Croatian island locations for the first time - Novalja, for the finish of Stage 2, and Krk which will host the Stage 4 start.





Up to seven Aussie riders are set to appear at the race, including Jayco-AlUla trio Kell O’Brien, Rudy Porter and Campbell Stewart as well as Ljubljana Gusto Santic duo Dylan Hopkins and Andrew Sampson. Pat Eddy (DSM-firmenich) and Damien Howson are also expected to take to the startline on Tuesday (AEST).





Australian audiences will be able to watch each day of the action from Croatia LIVE on SBS On Demand, with replays, extended highlights and the winning moment from each stage available the following morning.



How to watch the CRO Race LIVE on SBS

Stage 1 - Tuesday, September 26





11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Stage 2 - Wednesday, September 27





11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Stage 3 - Thursday, September 28





10:45pm - 12:45am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Stage 4 - Friday, September 29





11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Stage 5 - Saturday, September 30





11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Stage 6 - Sunday, October 1





10:00pm - 12:00am (AEDT)



