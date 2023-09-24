Cycling

How to watch the CRO Race LIVE on SBS

The CRO race returns for its eighth year in 2023 and you can watch the action LIVE on SBS On Demand from Tuesday, 26 September to Sunday, October 1.

The CRO Race returns to SBS in 2023

Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) during Stage 6 of the 2022 CRO race, from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb, Croatia. Credit: Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) will be back to defend his crown at the eighth instalment of the CRO Race, with the likes of teammate Jonathan Milan and veteran Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) also set to feature at the six-day stage race.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling live on SBS

How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Starting in Primošten and finishing in Zagreb, the six-stage CRO Tour will include two stunning Croatian island locations for the first time - Novalja, for the finish of Stage 2, and Krk which will host the Stage 4 start.

Up to seven Aussie riders are set to appear at the race, including Jayco-AlUla trio Kell O’Brien, Rudy Porter and Campbell Stewart as well as Ljubljana Gusto Santic duo Dylan Hopkins and Andrew Sampson. Pat Eddy (DSM-firmenich) and Damien Howson are also expected to take to the startline on Tuesday (AEST).

Australian audiences will be able to watch each day of the action from Croatia LIVE on SBS On Demand, with replays, extended highlights and the winning moment from each stage available the following morning.

How to watch the CRO Race LIVE on SBS

Stage 1 - Tuesday, September 26

11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Stage 2 - Wednesday, September 27

11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Stage 3 - Thursday, September 28

10:45pm - 12:45am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Stage 4 - Friday, September 29

11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Stage 5 - Saturday, September 30

11:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Stage 6 - Sunday, October 1

10:00pm - 12:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 24 September 2023 11:54am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Swimming Finals, Day 3 - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Swimming Finals, Day 2 - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Track Cycling, Day 1 - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Swimming Finals, Day 1 - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Stage 1 - Live Stream - CRO Race 2023

BMX 1920x1080 for OD.jpg

BMX stars back in action with World Cup racing

Cycling

Asian Games 1920 Swimming 2.jpg

How to watch swimming at the Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Asian Games

sprint team.jpg

How to watch cycling live on SBS

Cycling