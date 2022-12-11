How to watch the Iron Series on SBS

20 IronMen and 20 IronWomen competitors will be line up for Australia’s premier surf live saving competition across the 2022/2023 summer.





Forty of the fittest and fastest athletes from across the country will go head-to-head across three of Australia’s most iconic beaches in the six round Series, live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand.



Defending Nutri-Grain IronMan champion Ali Day (Surfers Paradise) said he is excited for an action packed summer.





“I’ve been doing it for a long time now but the excitement to come back year after year is obviously still there,” said Day.





“It was great to see so many kids wanting to qualify for the Series at the Trial on the weekend, it shows the sport is in such a healthy place at the moment and it is going to be a super competitive season.





“I think it’s really cool that we get to go and race at some different beaches this year. I love racing in New South Wales, I’ve got a connection to that place,” added Day who grew-up and began as a nipper on the South Coast of New South Wales.



2021/22 Nutri-Grain IronWoman champion and current world champion Harriet Brown (Northcliffe), is also looking forward to the summer ahead after recently returning from the 2022 World Lifesaving Championships where she co-captained the Australian Lifesaving Team.





“I’m really excited for this year, I just love racing and I look forward to every summer,” said Brown. “It always gets exciting when it starts to roll around and even now with the Trial on the weekend… everyone is starting to get nervous, I think the build-up is really cool”.



It is the first time that SBS has broadcast the Nutri-Grain Iron Series.





SBS Director of Sport, Ken Shipp said, “SBS is proud to bring the Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series to Australian audiences this summer. As part of SBS’s ongoing commitment to invest in a diverse catalogue of sports, we can’t wait to give audiences a front row seat to all the action of this exciting, gruelling and iconic Australian event.





“The series will see some of the biggest names in surf sport, and heroes of our beaches, put their passion, dedication and training to the test and battle it out on sand and sea.”





Round 1 and 2 will be held at the iconic Manly in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, on the 17-18 of December 2022.





The Nutri-Grain Series will then head to Sydney’s eastern suburbs, with Rounds 3 and 4 to be raced on the sands of Maroubra Beach, from 14-15 January 2023.





It will all come to a head on the Gold Coast’s Kurrawa Beach, with the final two rounds to be held on 4-5 February 2023.





The 2022/23 Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series will be broadcast LIVE on SBS, with catch-up replays and live streaming on SBS On Demand.





Watch the IronMan and IronWowan Series on SBS





Round 1 & 2 | Sat 17 Dec + Sun 18 Dec | Manly Beach (NSW)





Watch on SBS and SBS On Demand from 12.30pm – 3.00pm AEDT









Round 3 & 4 | Sat 14 Jan + Sun 15 Jan | Maroubra Beach (NSW)





Watch on SBS and SBS On Demand from 1.00pm – 3.00pm AEDT









Round 5 & 6 | Sat 4 Feb + Sun 5 Feb | Kurrawa Beach (QLD)



