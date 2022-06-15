How to watch the Socceroos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS

Australia has qualified for their fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup and sixth in their history with Graham Arnold’s side determined to make their mark on football’s biggest stage.





The Socceroos' opponents have already been decided with the Aussies in Group D alongside reigning champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.





It's the second straight World Cup that has seen Australia pitted against Denmark and France, after being drawn alongside them in Group C during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



The Aussies open their World Cup Campaign on Wednesday, November 23 when they take on France at Al Janoub Stadium with the match kicking off at 6 am (AEDT).





On Saturday, November 26 Australia will take on Tunisia in their second game of the group stage at Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 9 pm (AEDT).





The Socceroos' final group match is on Thursday, December 1, when they take on Denmark, also at Al Janoub Stadium with a 2 am (AEDT) kickoff .









All Socceroos games will be broadcast LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





SBS will be the one-stop shop for everything 2022 FIFA World Cup with each one of the 64 matches from the tournament in Qatar shown exclusively LIVE and FREE.





In total, 500 hours of FIFA World Cup content will be broadcast across SBS and SBS VICELAND throughout the tournament - including highlights shows, classic matches and match replays - in addition to live match coverage.





The World Cup final will be held on December 19 at the Lusail Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.



Audiences will also be offered comprehensive access to World Cup content across SBS's digital platforms, including live streams, match replays, various mini-matches and more available via SBS On Demand.





Plus, the new SBS Sport website will be your home for all the latest highlights, interviews, video extras, news, feature stories, opinions and all the major talking points from Qatar 2022.



How to watch the Socceroos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wednesday, November 23





Group D - France v Australia



5am - 8:30am (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, November 26





Group D - Tunisia v Australia



8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1



Group D - Australia v Denmark



1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

