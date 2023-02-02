Iron Series, Saudi Tour finales headline thrilling weekend of sport on SBS

After four gruelling rounds of competition held across Sydney's Manly and Maroubra Beaches, both IronMan and IronWoman Series titles will still be up for grabs heading into the final two rounds at Queensland's Kurrawa Beach - with all the action from February 4-5 to be delivered LIVE across SBS and SBS On Demand .



There will also be more than enough for cycling fans to get excited about, with the Saudi Tour also wrapping over the weekend as race leader Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) is trailed by Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) by only eight and nine seconds respectively heading into the fifth and final stage on Friday night, live via SBS On Demand .





The live cycling action will continue on SBS On Demand from February 4-5 with a live stream of the NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool classic.



The FIFA Club World Cup double-header on Sunday morning between Moroccan side Wydad AD and Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, followed by first-time MLS participants Seattle Sounders and first-round winners Al Ahly, will determine who advances to the semi-finals. Both matches will be shown live via SBS On Demand .





All the excitement of the five-day ISU European Figure Skating Championships will be perfectly packaged into two programs that will air on SBS from 3pm (AEDT) on February 4 and 5 to round out this weekend's sporting bonanza.



How to watch LIVE sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, February 3





Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 5





11:00pm -1:00am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, February 4





Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool - Day 1





11:30am - 3:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 5





1:00pm -3:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1





3:00pm -4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS









Sunday, February 5





Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Wydad AD v Al Hilal





1:15am - 4:00am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Seattle Sounders v Al Ahly





3:45am - 6:00am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool - Day 2





10:30am - 2:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 6





1:00pm -3:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2



