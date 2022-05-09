Join MENA nations on 'The Journey' to the World Cup

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on

and

.

'The Journey' provides an in-depth look at the region and how it relates to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia form two members of the Gulf set to compete at this year's tournament, while Tunisia and Morocco make up the North African contingent.

The documentary also relives other MENA moments from World Cups gone by; including Morocco's memorable victory over Portugal in 1986, Iran's win against the USA in 1998, and Egypt's history as the region's first representative in 1934.

MENA members will hope to add more memories with the 2022 edition, knowing the eyes of the world will be watching with eager anticipation.

Fans can find 'The Journey' via

SBS On Demand

, or right

.