Join MENA nations on 'The Journey' to the World Cup
Learn the history behind each MENA (Middle East and North Africa) nation at the FIFA World Cup with 'The Journey', the latest documentary from SBS.
'The Journey' provides an in-depth look at the region and how it relates to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia form two members of the Gulf set to compete at this year's tournament, while Tunisia and Morocco make up the North African contingent.
The documentary also relives other MENA moments from World Cups gone by; including Morocco's memorable victory over Portugal in 1986, Iran's win against the USA in 1998, and Egypt's history as the region's first representative in 1934.
MENA members will hope to add more memories with the 2022 edition, knowing the eyes of the world will be watching with eager anticipation.
Fans can find 'The Journey' via SBS On Demand
Published 9 May 2022 at 3:05pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS