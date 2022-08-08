La Vuelta depart headlines action-packed weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The action gets underway in the early hours of Saturday morning (AEST) with the opening stage of the Spanish Grand Tour, a team time trial in the Dutch city of Utrecht, from 2:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand .





Episode 24 of the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar will then air from 2pm on SBS , followed by the Stage 1 highlights of La Vuelta a España at 4:30pm (AEST).





On Saturday night, the Vuelta a España action continues with a relatively flat second stage route from Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, with coverage starting from 9:05pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand and at 10:20pm (AEST) on SBS .





SBS and SBS On Demand will have the eighth and final round of the ProMX Championship from Coolum at 12:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, which will be followed by both another instalment of Countdown to Qatar at 4pm (AEST) and the second stage highlights of La Vuelta from 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS .





The Stage 3 action from the Spanish Grand Tour rounds out the weekend's coverage, with a 10:20pm (AEST) start on SBS On Demand and an 11:00pm (AEST) broadcast on SBS .



Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, August 20





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 1



02:25 - 04:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 24



14:00 - 14:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 1 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 2



21:05 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand



LIVE on SBS at 22:20





Sunday, August 21





Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 8, Coolum



12:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 26



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 2 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 3



20:20 - 01:20 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand

