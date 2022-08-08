SBS Sport

La Vuelta depart headlines action-packed weekend of sport on SBS

The opening weekend of La Vuelta a España will commence in Utrecht amidst a host of sport on SBS.

76th Tour of Spain 2021 - Stage 20

MOS, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 04: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma red leader jersey competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021, Stage 20 a 202,2km km stage from Sanxenxo to Mos. Alto Castro de Herville 502m / @lavuelta / #LaVuelta21 / on September 04, 2021 in Mos, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Source: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The action gets underway in the early hours of Saturday morning (AEST) with the opening stage of the Spanish Grand Tour, a team time trial in the Dutch city of Utrecht, from 2:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Episode 24 of the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar will then air from 2pm on SBS, followed by the Stage 1 highlights of La Vuelta a España at 4:30pm (AEST).

On Saturday night, the Vuelta a España action continues with a relatively flat second stage route from Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, with coverage starting from 9:05pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand and at 10:20pm (AEST) on SBS.

SBS and SBS On Demand will have the eighth and final round of the ProMX Championship from Coolum at 12:00pm (AEST) on Sunday, which will be followed by both another instalment of Countdown to Qatar at 4pm (AEST) and the second stage highlights of La Vuelta from 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS.

The Stage 3 action from the Spanish Grand Tour rounds out the weekend's coverage, with a 10:20pm (AEST) start on SBS On Demand and an 11:00pm (AEST) broadcast on SBS.
Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, August 20

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 1
02:25 - 04:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 24
14:00 - 14:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 1 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 2
21:05 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS at 22:20

Sunday, August 21

Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 8, Coolum
12:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 26
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 2 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 3
20:20 - 01:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS at 23:00
