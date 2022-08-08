La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup finals headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .



Advertisement

It's a four-day weekend of top-tier sport action at SBS starting this Friday with a double-header of football action from the U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.





European heavyweights Spain and the Netherlands go head-to-head in the first semi-final at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, with the blockbuster clash LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand from 8:30am (AEST) on Friday, August 26.





The second leg of the double-header follows straight after with Brazil going toe-to-toe with Japan LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand from midday (AEST).





The seventh stage of La Vuelta wraps up the Friday sporting action on SBS and SBS On Demand at 10:50 pm (AEST) as the race takes on the category one climb of Puerto de San Glorio.





SBS takes sports fans to Tashkent on Saturday afternoon with a replay of the FIG Gymnastics World Series event from 2pm (AEST).





La Vuelta returns to SBS and SBS On Demand from 9:05pm for Stage 8, a gruelling mountain stage from Pola de Laviana to Collau Fancuayaya Yernes Y Tameza.





If you like your cycling a little more rugged, SBS On Demand has you covered with coverage of the 2022 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships from France LIVE streaming from 9:10 pm (AEST).





Get set for three-and-a-half hours of sports programming on SBS this Sunday afternoon, starting with Speedweek at 1pm (AEST), followed by back-to-back episodes of Countdown to Qatar at 3pm (AEST) and finishing up at 4pm (AEST) with another episode of The Rising.





Day 2 coverage of the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup gets underway at 4:55pm (AEST) on SBS on Demand.





A big Sunday of Sport wraps up with the ninth stage of La Vuelta from 9:05pm on SBS On Demand , with coverage continuing on SBS from 10:20pm (AEST).





The four-day feast of sport comes to a close on Monday morning with the final of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.





LIVE coverage starts on SBS and SBS On Demand from 11:45am (AEST).



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, August 26





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #1



Spain v The Netherlands



08:15 - 10:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #2



Japan v Brazil



11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 6 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, August 27





Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Cup Series - Tashkent



14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 7 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8



21:05 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand



LIVE on SBS at 22:20





Cycling - 2022 UCI World MTB Championships



21:10 (AEST) - 01:45 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 28





Motorsport - Speedweek



13:00 (AEST) - 15:00 (AEST)



on SBS





Countdown to Qatar - Episode 27



15:00 (AEST) to 15:30 (AEST)



on SBS





Countdown to Qatar - Episode 28



15:30 (AEST) to 16:00 (AEST)



on SBS





The Rising: Marvelous Martin Hagle



16:00 (AEST) to 16:30 (AEST)



on SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 8 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - 2022 UCI World MTB Championships



16:55 (AEST) - 00:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand







Monday, August 29





WNBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game 1



06:00 - 08:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Final



TBA v TBA



11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)

