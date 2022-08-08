SBS Sport

La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup finals headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

The Vuelta action is heating up and it's down to the business end of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, and you'll be able to catch all the action LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand this weekend.

FotoJet.jpg
WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook
,
Twitter
,
Instagram
and
YouTube
.
Advertisement
It's a four-day weekend of top-tier sport action at SBS starting this Friday with a double-header of football action from the U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

European heavyweights Spain and the Netherlands go head-to-head in the first semi-final at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, with the blockbuster clash LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand from 8:30am (AEST) on Friday, August 26.

The second leg of the double-header follows straight after with Brazil going toe-to-toe with Japan LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand from midday (AEST).

The seventh stage of La Vuelta wraps up the Friday sporting action on SBS and SBS On Demand at 10:50 pm (AEST) as the race takes on the category one climb of Puerto de San Glorio.

SBS takes sports fans to Tashkent on Saturday afternoon with a replay of the FIG Gymnastics World Series event from 2pm (AEST).

La Vuelta returns to SBS and SBS On Demand from 9:05pm for Stage 8, a gruelling mountain stage from Pola de Laviana to Collau Fancuayaya Yernes Y Tameza.

If you like your cycling a little more rugged, SBS On Demand has you covered with coverage of the 2022 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships from France LIVE streaming from 9:10 pm (AEST).

Get set for three-and-a-half hours of sports programming on SBS this Sunday afternoon, starting with Speedweek at 1pm (AEST), followed by back-to-back episodes of Countdown to Qatar at 3pm (AEST) and finishing up at 4pm (AEST) with another episode of The Rising.

Day 2 coverage of the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup gets underway at 4:55pm (AEST) on SBS on Demand.

A big Sunday of Sport wraps up with the ninth stage of La Vuelta from 9:05pm on SBS On Demand, with coverage continuing on SBS from 10:20pm (AEST).

The four-day feast of sport comes to a close on Monday morning with the final of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

LIVE coverage starts on SBS and SBS On Demand from 11:45am (AEST).
READ MORE

La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup lead August slate of sport on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, August 26

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #1
Spain v The Netherlands
08:15 - 10:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #2
Japan v Brazil
11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 6 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, August 27

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Cup Series - Tashkent
14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 7 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8
21:05 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS at 22:20

Cycling - 2022 UCI World MTB Championships
21:10 (AEST) - 01:45 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Sunday, August 28

Motorsport - Speedweek
13:00 (AEST) - 15:00 (AEST)
on SBS

Countdown to Qatar - Episode 27
15:00 (AEST) to 15:30 (AEST)
on SBS

Countdown to Qatar - Episode 28
15:30 (AEST) to 16:00 (AEST)
on SBS

The Rising: Marvelous Martin Hagle
16:00 (AEST) to 16:30 (AEST)
on SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a España: Stage 8 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - 2022 UCI World MTB Championships
16:55 (AEST) - 00:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand


Monday, August 29

WNBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game 1
06:00 - 08:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Final
TBA v TBA
11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 8 August 2022 at 3:10pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on SBS

Cycling

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory

La Vuelta

La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup lead August slate of sport on SBS

SBS Sport

Reasons to watch U-20 Women's World Cup climax on SBS

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Evenepoel coy on Vuelta chances despite taking control of GC battle

La Vuelta

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup

La Vuelta a España 2022: Stage-by-stage

La Vuelta