SBS Sport

La Vuelta, WNBA playoffs headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

The Vuelta action is heating up and it's down to the business end of the WNBA season, and you'll be able to catch all the action LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand this weekend.

Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and Chicago Sky star Candace Parker

Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and Chicago Sky star Candace Parker

It's a four-day weekend of top-tier sport on SBS, starting this Friday with highlights of the overnight action from Stage 12 of La Vuelta at 5pm (AEST), featuring a demanding ascent upon Peñas Blancas which is sure to test the legs of even the best climbers in the race.

This is followed by LIVE coverage of an undulating Stage 13 of the Spanish tour from 10:50pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand, with the 168km route from Ronda to Montilla being tipped as one for the sprinters.
Advertisement
All the action from the FIG Gymnastics World Series event continues this Saturday, this time from Romania with two-hour highlights from 2pm (AEST) on SBS to kick-start your weekend sporting fix.

The Stage 13 highlights of La Vuelta follow shortly after at 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS, while the Chinese Super League season continues with a must-win clash for relegation battlers Guangzhou City as they come up against mid-table Tianjin JMT, with streams of both English and Mandarin commentary available from 9:25pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand.

La Vuelta hits the Sierra Nevada Mountain range and the climb of Sierra de La Pandera to finish Stage 14, with LIVE coverage from 10:50pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Get set for two-and-a-half hours of motorsport excitement on SBS this Sunday afternoon, beginning with Speedweek at 1pm (AEST) and followed by episode five of the AusMoto Show at 3pm (AEST).

Another episode of The Rising, profiling Australian basketball legend Cal Bruton, continues the run of sporting programs on SBS at 4pm (AEST), being swiftly followed by highlights of the previous night's stage of La Vuelta at 4:30pm (AEST) and LIVE coverage of the 14th stage beginning at 11:10pm (AEST) on the main channel, and at 9pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand.

The semi-finals of the WNBA play-offs conclude the weekend's slate of sport on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, as game three of the best-of-five series between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun airs LIVE at 3am, with the tightly-contested series currently tied at 1-1.
READ MORE

La Vuelta continues sport-filled September on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, September 2

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, September 3

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Romania
14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Football – Chinese Super League: Guangzhou City v Tianjin JMT (English and Mandarin Streams)
21:25 - 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, September 4

Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Documentary: The Rising - Cal Bruton
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15
23:10 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS
LIVE via SBS On Demand from 21:00

Monday, September 5

Basketball: WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals - Chicago Sky v Connecticut Sun - Game 3
03:00 - 05:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 1 September 2022 at 12:19pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

La Vuelta continues sport-filled September on SBS

SBS Sport

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory

La Vuelta

How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on SBS

Cycling

Carapaz takes first Grand Tour stage in three years on Penas Blancas

La Vuelta

How to watch cycling on SBS

Cycling

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup

McConnell eyes history ahead of MTB World Champs

Cycling