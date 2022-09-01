La Vuelta, WNBA playoffs headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

It's a four-day weekend of top-tier sport on SBS , starting this Friday with highlights of the overnight action from Stage 12 of La Vuelta at 5pm (AEST), featuring a demanding ascent upon Peñas Blancas which is sure to test the legs of even the best climbers in the race.





This is followed by LIVE coverage of an undulating Stage 13 of the Spanish tour from 10:50pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand , with the 168km route from Ronda to Montilla being tipped as one for the sprinters.



All the action from the FIG Gymnastics World Series event continues this Saturday, this time from Romania with two-hour highlights from 2pm (AEST) on SBS to kick-start your weekend sporting fix.





The Stage 13 highlights of La Vuelta follow shortly after at 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS , while the Chinese Super League season continues with a must-win clash for relegation battlers Guangzhou City as they come up against mid-table Tianjin JMT, with streams of both English and Mandarin commentary available from 9:25pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand .





La Vuelta hits the Sierra Nevada Mountain range and the climb of Sierra de La Pandera to finish Stage 14, with LIVE coverage from 10:50pm on SBS and SBS On Demand .





Get set for two-and-a-half hours of motorsport excitement on SBS this Sunday afternoon, beginning with Speedweek at 1pm (AEST) and followed by episode five of the AusMoto Show at 3pm (AEST).





Another episode of The Rising, profiling Australian basketball legend Cal Bruton, continues the run of sporting programs on SBS at 4pm (AEST), being swiftly followed by highlights of the previous night's stage of La Vuelta at 4:30pm (AEST) and LIVE coverage of the 14th stage beginning at 11:10pm (AEST) on the main channel, and at 9pm (AEST) on SBS On Demand .





The semi-finals of the WNBA play-offs conclude the weekend's slate of sport on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand , as game three of the best-of-five series between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun airs LIVE at 3am, with the tightly-contested series currently tied at 1-1.



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, September 2





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, September 3





Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Romania



14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Football – Chinese Super League: Guangzhou City v Tianjin JMT (English and Mandarin Streams)



21:25 - 23:30 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, September 4





Motorsport: Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Documentary: The Rising - Cal Bruton



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15



23:10 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS



LIVE via SBS On Demand from 21:00





Monday, September 5





Basketball: WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals - Chicago Sky v Connecticut Sun - Game 3



03:00 - 05:00 (AEST)

