Mane's spot-kick sends Senegal through as 10 becomes five in African WC qualifiers

Senegal 1-0 Egypt (1-1 aggregate, 3-1 penalties)

Senegal broke Egyptian hearts once again as Sadio Mane converted the decisive penalty to send his country to the World Cup, successfully overcoming a first-leg deficit in a thrilling match at Diamniadio Olympic Stadium.





The Lions of Teranga came out flying with a sense of urgency, and it paid off very early as Egyptian defender Hamdi Fathi turned in an own goal to make the tie all square on aggregate.





Senegal controlled the rest of the game but couldn't find another breakthrough and the match headed to penalties, where the first four spot-kicks couldn't find the back of the net, with Mohamed Salah missing Egypt's first.





Mane then stepped up and converted under pressure to get the better of his Liverpool teammate again and send his country to Qatar.











Nigeria 1-1 Ghana (1-1 aggregate, Ghana win on away goals)

After a scoreless draw at home in the first leg, Ghana scored a crucial goal at Nigeria's Abuja Stadium to book their place in the World Cup as the second leg ended 1-1.





Thomas Partey provided the decisive strike in the 10th minute for Ghana before William Troost-Ekong equalised from the spot for Nigeria in the 22nd minute.





The Black Stars managed to hold on to their slender advantage for the rest of the game despite a late scare when Nigeria had a second goal from Victor Osimhen ruled out by the VAR.





Ghana now return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.











Cameroon 2-1 Algeria (2-2 aggregate, Cameroon win on away goals)

A heart-stopping period of extra-time saw Karl Toko Ekambi score a sensational winner for Cameroon to send them through to the World Cup on away goals ahead of Algeria.





Algeria came in holding a 1-0 advantage after the first leg, but Eric Choupo-Moting struck in the 22nd minute to bring proceedings level and send the match to extra-time.





Pandemonium then ensued as Algeria's Ahmed Touba netted in the 118th minute in what looked to be the decider, before Cameroon threw everyone forward in a last-gasp effort which proved fruitful as Karl Toko-Ekambi struck in the fourth minute of added time to sensationally overturn the result.











Morocco 4-1 DR Congo (5-2 aggregate)

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Morocco left no doubt they were the better of the two sides as they cruised into the World Cup with a 4-1 win over DR Congo in the second leg.





Azz-Eddine Ounahi opened the scoring in the 21st minute before teammate Tarik Tissoudali made it two in the seventh minute of stoppage time to give Morocco a 2-0 lead at the half-time break.





Ounahi got his second and Morocco's third nine minutes into the second stanza, then it was four when Paris-Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi found the back of the net in the 69th minute.





Congo got a goal of their own back in the 77th minute through Ben Malango, but it was all too late by then as Morocco progressed to their sixth World Cup.











Tunisia 0-0 Mali (1-0 aggregate, Tunisia win)

Tunisia did what was required in the second leg against Mali to preserve their first-leg advantage and progress to the World Cup.





The scoreless draw had little drama compared to the first leg, where Mali defender Moussa Sissako turned in an own goal and got himself sent off minutes later.





Tunisia will now go into their second straight World Cup appearance with a new coach at the helm in Jalel Kadri, today's 0-0 draw marking just his second game in charge.









