Martin Tyler reflects on 'amazing' World Cup memory

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS from November 21.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on

and

.

Tyler, whose voice has been synonymous with coverage of the biggest football matches around the world for more then 40 years, has been a part of SBS’ World Cup coverage since the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Over the seven tournaments the veteran caller has covered as part of the SBS team, Tyler says one memory that sticks with him is the controversy surrounding Brazil star Ronaldo leading into the 1998 World Cup final against France in Paris.

Coming into the 1998 tournament, Ronaldo had scored 34 goals with Inter Milan and was the hottest prospect in world football.

He lived up to his top billing with four goals and three assists as he claimed the Golden Ball award for player of the tournament and led Brazil to the final.

Renowned football commentator Martin Tyler has covered multiple World Cup tournaments as part of the SBS broadcast team Source: Getty / Getty Images

However, his poor performance in the final (which France won 3-0) - after initially being left out of the team - was a massive story both on this day and still leaves fans asking questions to this day.

Tyler said he will never forget the chaos Ronaldo’s omission from the team sheet caused.

“We were at the Stade de France waiting for the teams to reveal their line-up for the final and when we saw Ronaldo had been left out of the Brazil side we were absolutely shocked,” Tyler said.

"It was a strange feeling among the world media at the game as nobody, not even the Brazilian commentators, had a clue what was going on.

“Johnny Warren was preparing a piece for the SBS broadcast explaining what Ronaldo’s absence would mean for Brazil in the final.

“While Johnny was on air, I received another team sheet - this time with Ronaldo in the line-up - so I came running up the steps waving the bit of paper in the air at him like a politician with a statement to make and interrupting the broadcast so I could give him the updated team on air and tell him Ronaldo was in.

“Obviously none of us ever found out what the real story was on that day but it did go on to have a profound impact on the game and on France winning the World Cup.

“That was a massive news story and to have been a part of covering the story as part of our coverage of the final was amazing."

Four years later, Brazil would go on to win the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Ronaldo as the spearhead of their attack.

However, that story from the 1998 tournament is remembered as one of the many great World Cup mysteries.