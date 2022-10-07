Messi declares 2022 World Cup will be his last

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





The Paris St Germain forward, rated by many as the greatest player of all, will attempt to solidify his legacy by lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time after helping his country win the Copa America last year.



The Argentines' captain Messi, 35, says he won't play in another World Cup following the showpiece in Qatar, which starts on November 20.





"This is my last World Cup, surely, yes,” Messi said in an interview with sports network Star+.





The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner does not believe Argentina go into the tournament as the favourites to be crowned champions.



"I don't know if we are the great favourites, but Argentina itself is always a candidate because of our history, because of what it means, and more so how we qualified," he said.





"But we are not the top favourites. I think there are other teams that are above us today, but we are there, very close.





"We're in a good moment, with a very strong group. Afterwards, in a World Cup anything can happen, it's very difficult. The favourites are not always the ones who end up winning.





"I see similar things from the group with the one from 2014. We can't wait to get together."





The 2014 World Cup was the closest Messi has come to winning the tournament, with Argentina beaten by Germany in the final.





Messi said he feels sharp and raring to go for his last appearance on the biggest stage.



"I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year that I hadn't been able to do the previous year, because of how the move to PSG happened.





"I started playing late, with the season already started, without rhythm.





"Then I went to the national team when I came back I had an injury in the middle of the season.





"This year's pre-season was essential to start in a different way. And how I got to this year too, with a different head, with a different mentality and with great enthusiasm."





Messi, who's been in fine form in France, made his World Cup debut in Germany back in 2006, and also featured in the following three editions.



