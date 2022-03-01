For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on and .
More thrilling Sport coming to SBS this weekend
SBS has your weekend sorted with a host of Sport including international and domestic Cycling, Football, NBA, Figure Skating, Beach Volleyball, Motorsports and Gymnastics action to keep you entertained throughout.
The USA Synchronised Figure Skating team (L), Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphillipe during Amstel Gold 2021 (C) and Wilson Todd of ProMX Championship (R). Source: Getty / Getty Images, auspromx.com.au
The weekend brings the next great cycling classic to SBS screens with the Amstel Gold women's and men's races live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand. Catch the women's race from 9pm AEST on Sunday night before coverage of the men's race gets underway from 10:35pm AEST.
Before Amstel Gold gets underway, cycling fans can re-live the thrilling recent edition of the Tour of Flanders, with extended highlights from the men's and women's races showing on SBS on Sunday afternoon.
Elite figure skating action continues with full replays of both days of the ISU Synchronised World Championships from Hamilton, Canada available to watch on SBS On Demand during the day on Saturday and Sunday.
And there's more motorsports action for fans to sink their teeth into on Sunday, with the second round of the ProMX Championship from Mackay, Queensland live from 12:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.
There'll be more FIFA World Cup content on SBS to keep the hype train rolling following the past weekend's draw, with episode 15 of the World Cup magazine show on Saturday and the second episode of the Countdown to Qatar series on Sunday.
Our diverse slate of sports will keep you entertained at all hours of the day, with something for all fans to enjoy.
Saturday, April 9
Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Championships - Hamilton, Day 1
Full replay available Saturday afternoon via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights: ISU Figure Skating World Championships, Montpellier - Part 2
14:30 - 16:00 (AEST) on SBS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show: Episode 15
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST) on SBS
Sunday, April 10
Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Championships - Hamilton, Day 2
Full replay available Sunday morning via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 2, Mackay
12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Highlights - Tour of Flanders Women's Race
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Highlights - Tour of Flanders Men's Race
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST) on SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 2
16:30 - 17:00 (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women's Race
21:00 - 22:20 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men's Race
22:35 - 1:10 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Published 1 March 2022 at 11:52am
