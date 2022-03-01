More thrilling Sport coming to SBS this weekend

SBS has your weekend sorted with a host of Sport including international and domestic Cycling, Football, NBA, Figure Skating, Beach Volleyball, Motorsports and Gymnastics action to keep you entertained throughout.

Synchronised FS Amstel Gold ProMX

The USA Synchronised Figure Skating team (L), Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphillipe during Amstel Gold 2021 (C) and Wilson Todd of ProMX Championship (R). Source: Getty / Getty Images, auspromx.com.au

The weekend brings the next great cycling classic to SBS screens with the Amstel Gold women's and men's races live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand. Catch the women's race from 9pm AEST on Sunday night before coverage of the men's race gets underway from 10:35pm AEST.

Before Amstel Gold gets underway, cycling fans can re-live the thrilling recent edition of the Tour of Flanders, with extended highlights from the men's and women's races showing on SBS on Sunday afternoon.

Elite figure skating action continues with full replays of both days of the ISU Synchronised World Championships from Hamilton, Canada available to watch on SBS On Demand during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

And there's more motorsports action for fans to sink their teeth into on Sunday, with the second round of the ProMX Championship from Mackay, Queensland live from 12:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.

There'll be more FIFA World Cup content on SBS to keep the hype train rolling following the past weekend's draw, with episode 15 of the World Cup magazine show on Saturday and the second episode of the Countdown to Qatar series on Sunday.

Our diverse slate of sports will keep you entertained at all hours of the day, with something for all fans to enjoy.



Sport on SBS this weekend


Saturday, April 9

Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Championships - Hamilton, Day 1

Full replay available Saturday afternoon via SBS On Demand

 

Extended highlights: ISU Figure Skating World Championships, Montpellier - Part 2

14:30 - 16:00 (AEST) on SBS

 

FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show: Episode 15

16:00 - 16:30 (AEST) on SBS

 

Sunday, April 10

Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Championships - Hamilton, Day 2

Full replay available Sunday morning via SBS On Demand

 

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 2, Mackay

12:30 - 15:30 (AEST) 

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Cycling: Highlights - Tour of Flanders Women's Race

15:30 - 16:00 (AEST) on SBS

 

Cycling: Highlights - Tour of Flanders Men's Race

16:00 - 16:30 (AEST) on SBS

 

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 2

16:30 - 17:00 (AEST) on SBS 

 

Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women's Race

21:00 - 22:20 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men's Race

22:35 - 1:10 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Published 1 March 2022 at 11:52am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS