More thrilling Sport coming to SBS this weekend

The weekend brings the next great cycling classic to SBS screens with the Amstel Gold women's and men's races live on

SBS VICELAND

and

SBS On Demand

. Catch the women's race from 9pm AEST on Sunday night before coverage of the men's race gets underway from 10:35pm AEST.

Before Amstel Gold gets underway, cycling fans can re-live the thrilling recent edition of the Tour of Flanders, with extended highlights from the men's and women's races showing on

SBS

on Sunday afternoon.

Elite figure skating action continues with full replays of both days of the ISU Synchronised World Championships from Hamilton, Canada available to watch on

SBS On Demand

during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

And there's more motorsports action for fans to sink their teeth into on Sunday, with the second round of the ProMX Championship from Mackay, Queensland live from 12:30pm AEST on

SBS

and

SBS On Demand

.

There'll be more FIFA World Cup content on

SBS

to keep the hype train rolling following the past weekend's draw, with episode 15 of the World Cup magazine show on Saturday and the second episode of the Countdown to Qatar series on Sunday.

Our diverse slate of sports will keep you entertained at all hours of the day, with something for all fans to enjoy.

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, April 9

Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Championships - Hamilton, Day 1

Full replay available Saturday afternoon via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights: ISU Figure Skating World Championships, Montpellier - Part 2

14:30 - 16:00 (AEST) on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show: Episode 15

16:00 - 16:30 (AEST) on SBS

Sunday, April 10

Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Championships - Hamilton, Day 2

Full replay available Sunday morning via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 2, Mackay

12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Highlights - Tour of Flanders Women's Race

15:30 - 16:00 (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Highlights - Tour of Flanders Men's Race

16:00 - 16:30 (AEST) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 2

16:30 - 17:00 (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women's Race

21:00 - 22:20 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men's Race

22:35 - 1:10 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand