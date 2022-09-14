New faces, Langerak return headline Socceroos squad for September friendlies

WATCH every match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .





Australia will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with two friendlies against New Zealand at the end of this month, the first in Brisbane on September 22 and the second in Auckland on September 25.





Advertisement

And a host of new talent has entered the fold for a potential debut, among them two players fresh off their first A-League seasons with Central Coast Mariners in forwards Garang Kuol and Jason Cummings.





Kuol scored 4 goals in 9 games for the Mariners, whilst Cummings netted 10 goals in 21 games after moving to Australia in January after stints in Scotland and England.



READ MORE How to watch the Socceroos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS

Multiple players from the 2020 Olympics Olyroos squad have also been included with Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Ryan Strain and Tyrese Francois receive their first senior call-up along with defender Harrison Delbridge who has been plying his trade in the K-League with Incheon United.





Arnold said the reason for the inclusion of a variety of new players was to generate more competition for positions in the squad with the 26-man roster for Qatar still to be decided.





“This camp is the last opportunity we will have to work with the squad ahead of November’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament," Arnold announced on Wednesday.





"All players are competing for a spot in the final squad which will be announced in early November.





“With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup™.





“I’m excited to see a number of young Australians gaining great experience across Europe and throughout Asia, and it is important we bring them into the national team environment to build on our depth and assess their capabilities at this level.





“We have been closely monitoring our players since qualifying for the FIFA World Cup™ and are regularly speaking with them about this opportunity. I can’t wait to get back into camp to work with our experienced group of players and the next generation of emerging stars.



READ MORE How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

“The incentive couldn’t be bigger, there’s a place at the FIFA World Cup™ at stake and if you’re working hard and playing well then there’s an opportunity for you to represent your country on the biggest stage."





Along with the potential debutants, 34-year-old goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has also been included in the squad, coming out of international retirement for the opportunity of appearing at another World Cup.





Langerak is currently based in Japan with Nagoya Grampus where he has appeared in 27 J-League games after deciding to retire from international football in May last year.





“After speaking with Mitch, I understood his decision at the time was made for family reasons and the unique circumstances where he is living in Japan, which had strict protocols in place during the COVID pandemic," Arnold said.



"We value him highly both as a person and a player, and he continues to perform at a high level in the J-League."





Langerak was relishing the prospect of rejoining the Socceroos squad in Brisbane, saying his previous choice was not one he wanted to make but did so with his family in mind at the time.





“I am humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to represent the Socceroos again," Langerak said.





"It’s been a difficult few years for all of us. When I had made the decision to retire, we were in the middle of strict lockdowns in Japan and at the time, I was facing the prospect of spending months away from my wife and young children, so I had to make the hard call to step away from international football for my family.





"I am grateful for another opportunity, it was tough watching the team from afar and I was so happy for everyone when we qualified for the FIFA World Cup™ and I can’t wait to re-join my teammates in Brisbane."





Brisbane's friendly will be Australia's final opportunity to watch the Socceroos in action before they head to Qatar ahead of the start of the tournament on November 21.



