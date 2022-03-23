FIFA World Cup

New SBS series keeps eye on the clock with 'Countdown to Qatar'

Join SBS for the Countdown to Qatar, a new series dedicated to providing the latest news and updates ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

The clock is ticking on the countdown to Qatar, with just under eight months remaining until the beautiful game's showpiece event kicks off.

In this extensive series, some of football's brightest stars will go under the spotlight, together with the top national teams set to compete for global glory.

SBS On Demand will continue to release new episodes as we get closer, with three already available for viewing.

Countdown to Qatar

Episode 1



Episode 2



Episode 3



1 min read
Published 23 March 2022 at 4:23pm, updated 19 August 2022 at 12:45pm
Source: SBS The World Game

