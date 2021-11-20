One year to go: Reasons to get excited for 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS

LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE

The global game

Football is one of the few things in life that truly unites people regardless of their age, race, gender, culture, or nationality, and the World Cup is a big reason why.





Over 200 countries participate in qualifiers and when the rest of the world’s eyes turn to the finals, fans from the 32 nations in attendance treat the ‘unconverted’ to a spectacle almost as captivating as the football itself.





The sights and sounds emanating from the stands are contagious – unparalleled, even – and form one of the key reasons why some 3.5 billion people tune in to witness it.





Party of the summer

Australian summer, that is.





FIFA’s decision to schedule Qatar’s iteration in the winter months of November and December will be a first for the northern hemisphere.





The move away from the usual June-July slate – a result of Qatar’s extreme summer heat – means Australian viewers, too, will be watching in warm weather of their own.





Such a change should make staying up for every match that little bit easier, not that the cold was ever an obstacle.





The best all in one place

Football is full of elite talent but it’s the World Cup that brings them all together in the same place at the same time.





Household names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are bound to star in Qatar, with 2022 perhaps the duo’s last chance to land the elusive Jules Rimet Trophy.





Both Ronaldo and Messi will have plenty of competition standing in their way, however, be it defending champions France, star-studded sides like Belgium and Germany, or the ever-present Brazil.





The thought of these matchups alone is enough to make the mouth water and, barring any setbacks in qualification, they’ll soon become a reality.





Twelve nations have already booked their ticket to Qatar, with more set to follow during FIFA's next international window.





Qualified nations: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina.











Socceroos seeking fifth trip

The Socceroos are hoping to attend their fifth straight World Cup and appear on track midway through the third phase of qualifying.





Australians have loved watching their team take on the world’s best on the biggest stage and will hope to do it again in 2022, though the path remains far from straightforward.





Only once have the Socceroos advanced beyond the group stage at the finals – back in 2006 – and that memory alone should be enough motivation for Graham Arnold’s underdogs to get back there and try to repeat the trick.





With four games remaining in the third round, the Socceroos currently sit third - one point behind Japan and five adrift of group leaders Saudi Arabia.





Only the top two teams in each group earn automatic qualification, with the two third-placed nations forced to face off for a place in the inter-confederation playoffs.





Australia will know their fate by the end of March - just days before the highly anticipated World Cup draw on April 1.





