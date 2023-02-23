Paris-Nice, motorsport frenzy headline a massive March of sport on SBS

After February's Tour of Saudi and an action-packed summer of mountain bike and road racing on Australian soil, cycling returns to the European circuit this March with 'Europe's most southern northern classic', the women's edition of the Strade-Bianche on March 4 live on SBS On Demand , to be followed by the Paris-Nice from March 6-12.



Following Primož Roglič's stunning victory at the event last year, the 2023 edition will see the riders cover a gruelling distance of 1,201 kilometres and the difficult ascents of the race's final days, with all eight stages to be shown live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand .





Other cycling events this month include the AusCycling National Track Championships live on SBS On Demand , which will see the nation's best elite, U19 and para track cyclists battle it out at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome from March 15-19, while the likes of Remco Evenepoel will line up at the Spanish seven-day Volta a Catalunya race from March 21-27 to be shown live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand .



For motorsport fans, there will be plenty of live action to keep you entertained across the month of March, as the Nation’s premier motocross championship begins with a bang with the opening round of the 2023 ProMX Championship on Sunday, March 5, with round two to follow on March 19. All rounds of the 2023 season will be shown live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand .





Episodes of Speedweek and highlights from the 2023 World Superbikes season will keep the motorsport action ticking over on SBS , while the 2023 Australian Superbikes season will continue with round two, to be shown live from Sydney on March 25 across SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand .





For those who love their figure skating, the ISU World Championships will be shown at reasonable times for Australian audiences from March 22-26, with the five-day event being livestreamed from late mornings to late evenings on SBS On Demand as the world's best are ultimately crowned on the ice at Saitama, Japan.



In the football world, the Women's Coppa Italia will reach the business end as Australian coach Joe Montemurro leads defending champions Juventus to the two-legged semi-final tie with Inter Milan, while fellow Italian giants Roma and AC Milan will contest for the other spot in the final. All semi-final matches will be shown live on the first two Sundays of the month on SBS On Demand .





Each weekend in March will have a host of sporting action on SBS , with weekly instalments of surf life-saving event the Super Surf Teams League 2023 on Sundays and extended highlights of the FIG Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Championship series, as well as the Ultimate Bowls Championships to be broadcast each Saturday.



READ MORE How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS in March

Saturday, March 4





Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 2





2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 4





3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Cycling: 2023 Women's Strade-Bianche





10:00pm-11:50am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Sunday, March 5





Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - Juventus v Inter Milan, Semi-finals, 1st leg





12:05am-3:35am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: ProMX 2023 - Wonthaggix, Victoria, Round 1





1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Cycling: 2023 Women's Strade-Bianche - Highlights





4:00pm-5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episode 4





5:00pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - AC Milan v Roma, Semi-finals, 1st leg





11:35pm-3:05am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Monday, March 6





Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 1





1:10am-3:10am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Tuesday, March 7





Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 2





12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Wednesday, March 8





Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 3





12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Thursday, March 9





Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 4





12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Friday, March 10





Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 5





12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Saturday, March 11





Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 6





12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 3





2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Surf-Lifesaving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 1





3:00pm–3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 7





11:05pm-1:05am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, March 12





Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - AC Milan v Roma, Semi-finals, 2nd leg





Times - TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - Juventus v Inter Milan, Semi-finals, 2nd leg





Times - TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Motorsport: 2023 World Superbikes - Round 1, Australia





3:00pm–4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Motorsport: 2023 World Superbikes - Round 2, Indonesia





4:00pm–5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Cycling: 2022 Crocodile Trophy - Highlights





5:00pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 8





11:05pm-1:05am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Wednesday, March 15





Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane





7:00pm-9:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Thursday, March 16





Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane





6:00pm-9:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, March 17





Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane





7:00pm-10:15pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, March 18





Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 4





2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Surf-Lifesaving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 2





3:00pm–3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Gymnastics: 2023 FIG Trampoline World Championship series - Baku, Episode 1





3:30pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane





6:00pm-9:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, March 19





Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane





11:00am-6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: ProMX 2023 - Appin, NSW, Round 2





1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Motorsport: 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series - Winton, Round 1





1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: Paris-Nice - Highlights





4:00pm-5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS









Tuesday, March 21





Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Wednesday, March 22





Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 2





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 1





11:45am-11:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Thursday, March 23





Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 2, Part 1





11:45am-2:50pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 2, Part 2





3:50pm-11:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, March 24





Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 3, Part 1





12:30pm-6:15pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 3, Part 2





7:05pm-11:55pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, March 25





Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Surf-Lifesaving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 3





2:00pm–2:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Gymnastics: FIG 2023: Individual Apparatus World Championship series, Doha, Qatar





2:30pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 4, Part 1





2:15pm-6:15pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 4, Part 2





7:05pm-11:45pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 2 - Sydney, NSW





7:00pm-10:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Sunday, March 26





Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6





1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 2 - Sydney, NSW, Replay





1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Gymnastics: FIG 2023: Individual Apparatus World Championship series, Baku, Azerbaijan





4:00pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 5, Exhibition





4:45pm-8:05pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7





9:15pm-11:15pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem - Men





10:00pm-2:40am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Monday, March 27





Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem - Women





1:00am-3:30am (AEDT)



