SBS Sport

Paris-Nice, motorsport frenzy headline a massive March of sport on SBS

Our healthy offering of sport this March on SBS will give fans of cycling, motorsport, figure skating, football, gymnastics, bowls and surf lifesaving plenty to get excited about.

Untitled design (2).png

L-R: Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, American figure skater Madison Chock and Australian motorcyclist Wayne Maxwell. Source: Getty.

After February's Tour of Saudi and an action-packed summer of mountain bike and road racing on Australian soil, cycling returns to the European circuit this March with 'Europe's most southern northern classic', the women's edition of the Strade-Bianche on March 4 live on SBS On Demand, to be followed by the Paris-Nice from March 6-12.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling on SBS

Pogačar shifts schedule to Paris-Nice to set up Vingegaard rematch

Following Primož Roglič's stunning victory at the event last year, the 2023 edition will see the riders cover a gruelling distance of 1,201 kilometres and the difficult ascents of the race's final days, with all eight stages to be shown live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Other cycling events this month include the AusCycling National Track Championships live on SBS On Demand, which will see the nation's best elite, U19 and para track cyclists battle it out at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome from March 15-19, while the likes of Remco Evenepoel will line up at the Spanish seven-day Volta a Catalunya race from March 21-27 to be shown live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
READ MORE

How to watch Australian Superbike Championship LIVE on SBS

Five things to look out for in 2023 Australian Superbike Championship

For motorsport fans, there will be plenty of live action to keep you entertained across the month of March, as the Nation’s premier motocross championship begins with a bang with the opening round of the 2023 ProMX Championship on Sunday, March 5, with round two to follow on March 19. All rounds of the 2023 season will be shown live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Episodes of Speedweek and highlights from the 2023 World Superbikes season will keep the motorsport action ticking over on SBS, while the 2023 Australian Superbikes season will continue with round two, to be shown live from Sydney on March 25 across SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

For those who love their figure skating, the ISU World Championships will be shown at reasonable times for Australian audiences from March 22-26, with the five-day event being livestreamed from late mornings to late evenings on SBS On Demand as the world's best are ultimately crowned on the ice at Saitama, Japan.
In the football world, the Women's Coppa Italia will reach the business end as Australian coach Joe Montemurro leads defending champions Juventus to the two-legged semi-final tie with Inter Milan, while fellow Italian giants Roma and AC Milan will contest for the other spot in the final. All semi-final matches will be shown live on the first two Sundays of the month on SBS On Demand.

Each weekend in March will have a host of sporting action on SBS, with weekly instalments of surf life-saving event the Super Surf Teams League 2023 on Sundays and extended highlights of the FIG Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Championship series, as well as the Ultimate Bowls Championships to be broadcast each Saturday.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS in March

Saturday, March 4

Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 2

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 4

3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Cycling: 2023 Women's Strade-Bianche

10:00pm-11:50am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Sunday, March 5

Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - Juventus v Inter Milan, Semi-finals, 1st leg

12:05am-3:35am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: ProMX 2023 - Wonthaggix, Victoria, Round 1

1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Cycling: 2023 Women's Strade-Bianche - Highlights

4:00pm-5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episode 4

5:00pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - AC Milan v Roma, Semi-finals, 1st leg

11:35pm-3:05am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Monday, March 6

Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 1

1:10am-3:10am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, March 7

Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 2

12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, March 8

Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 3

12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, March 9

Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 4

12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, March 10

Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 5

12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, March 11

Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 6

12:55am-2:55am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 3

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Surf-Lifesaving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 1

3:00pm–3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 7

11:05pm-1:05am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 12

Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - AC Milan v Roma, Semi-finals, 2nd leg

Times - TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Football: Women's Coppa Italia 22/23 - Juventus v Inter Milan, Semi-finals, 2nd leg

Times - TBC

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Motorsport: 2023 World Superbikes - Round 1, Australia

3:00pm–4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Motorsport: 2023 World Superbikes - Round 2, Indonesia

4:00pm–5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Cycling: 2022 Crocodile Trophy - Highlights

5:00pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Cycling: Paris-Nice, Stage 8

11:05pm-1:05am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, March 15

Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane

7:00pm-9:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Thursday, March 16

Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane

6:00pm-9:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, March 17

Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane

7:00pm-10:15pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, March 18

Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 4

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Surf-Lifesaving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 2

3:00pm–3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Gymnastics: 2023 FIG Trampoline World Championship series - Baku, Episode 1

3:30pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane

6:00pm-9:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, March 19

Cycling: Australian National Track, Brisbane

11:00am-6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: ProMX 2023 - Appin, NSW, Round 2

1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series - Winton, Round 1

1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: Paris-Nice - Highlights

4:00pm-5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS



Tuesday, March 21

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, March 22

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 2

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 1

11:45am-11:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Thursday, March 23

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 2, Part 1

11:45am-2:50pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 2, Part 2

3:50pm-11:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, March 24

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 3, Part 1

12:30pm-6:15pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 3, Part 2

7:05pm-11:55pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, March 25

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Surf-Lifesaving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 3

2:00pm–2:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Gymnastics: FIG 2023: Individual Apparatus World Championship series, Doha, Qatar

2:30pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 4, Part 1

2:15pm-6:15pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 4, Part 2

7:05pm-11:45pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 2 - Sydney, NSW

7:00pm-10:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Sunday, March 26

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6

1:15am-3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 2 - Sydney, NSW, Replay

1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Gymnastics: FIG 2023: Individual Apparatus World Championship series, Baku, Azerbaijan

4:00pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Saitama, Japan, Day 5, Exhibition

4:45pm-8:05pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7

9:15pm-11:15pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem - Men

10:00pm-2:40am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, March 27

Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem - Women

1:00am-3:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
8 min read
Published 23 February 2023 at 5:30pm
Source: SBS

Most popular

ATHLETICS-AUS-WORLD-CROSS-COUNTRY

Drama at Cross Country Worlds as race leader falls and is disqualified in final metres

Athletics

Untitled design.png

Five things we learned from World Cross Country Championships

Athletics

MAT_1458.jpg

How to watch the AusCycling Downhill Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Jessica Hull of Australia at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Hull eyeing 'full-circle moment' on 'toughest ever' World Cross Country course

Athletics

(L-R) Archie Noakes, Jessica Hull, Ky Robinson and Ellie Pashley

Bronze in Bathurst: Team Australia reflect on 'brutal' World Cross Country Championships

Athletics

2023 Australian Road Nationals mens Race

The best of the 2023 summer of cycling

Cycling

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda leads the way during the 2019 Cross Country Championships

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships on SBS

Athletics

Untitled design.png

Five reasons to watch World Cross Country Championships on SBS

Athletics