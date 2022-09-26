Football

Reality check for Socceroos World Cup rivals France

Denmark has delivered a reality check to reigning world champions France as the Socceroos World Cup Group D rivals went head to head in Nations League action on Monday.

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-FRA

It was a tough night at the office for France as they suffered a 2-0 loss to World Cup Group D Rivals Denmark Source: AFP / FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook
Twitter
Instagram 
and 
YouTube
.

Didier Deschamps' side, who will also face Denmark at the World Cup in November, finished third in the Nations League standings with five points from six games after Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen scored first-half goals for the hosts.

Advertisement
World champions France, who had several first-choice players out injured including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Hugo Lloris, were a far cry from their best and Deschamps will be crossing fingers that all have recovered for the tournament in Qatar.

"We had a lot of chances, but we were not aggressive enough and made several technical mistakes," Deschamps said.
READ MORE

What you need to know about every team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

"We had a young team and they don't have the experience of a high level. Tonight was a reality check.

"I'm not worried about the World Cup because we'll get most of our injured players back in time. We don't however think we're stronger than the others and we know it's going to be a big fight."

Despite losing to Denmark in their final Group 1 game, Nations League holders France salvaged their place in the top tier.
READ MORE

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: Two months until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

Austria was relegated to League B after a 3-1 home defeat in Croatia left them bottom of the group on four points.

Croatia qualified for the final four with 13 points, one ahead of Denmark, who burst into life against France after being dominated in the first 20 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe had a good shot parried away by Kasper Schmeichel and Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga bossed the midfield as France were on top in the opening stages of a lively game, but they gradually faded away.

Thomas Delaney had Denmark's first chance in the 23rd minute when his header was blocked by Alphonse Areola.

The hosts opened the scoring on 34 minutes when Dolberg latched on to a perfect cross from Christian Eriksen.
READ MORE

Fringe Socceroos create World Cup selection headaches for Arnold

Five minutes later, Skov Olsen's volley from just outside the area gave Denmark a 2-0 lead.

Les Bleus struggled to handle their opponents' pace but tried to hit back after the break, with Schmeichel denying Mbappe at the end of a swift counter-attack and blocking the forward's powerful shot from close range.

France lacked defensive stability with Raphael Varane on the bench as Deschamps looked to preserve other key players amid a packed schedule.

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud were also substituted in the second half, as with Austria trailing in Croatia, Les Bleus had nothing to gain or lose in the finale.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 26 September 2022 at 1:05pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

'Once in a lifetime' - The significance of the World Championships for one family

Cycling

New leadership for the Australian Cycling Team mixes tough decisions and lofty goals

Cycling

Today's TT 'very different' to my world champs wins, says Rogers

Cycling

McKenzie announces himself on world stage with silver in TT

Cycling

Four reasons why Brazil will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Aussie junior men outmuscled in wet conditions in Wollongong

Cycling

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: Two months until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

UCI hide behind disingenuous excuses over reporter exclusion

Cycling