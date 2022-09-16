Redmayne makes long-awaited Wiggles cameo

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





The Socceroos posted a video of the 'Grey Wiggle' wearing a skivvy and performing with the group as they reprised their June rendition of 'Get Ready to Wiggle' from when Australia famously beat Peru.



Original members of the children's group, Anthony Field and Jeff Fatt, also known as the blue and purple Wiggles respectively, appeared in a video only hours after the Socceroos defeated Peru in their FIFA World Cup play-off match via a penalty-shoot-out, in which Fatt imitated the dancing antics of Redmayne on the goal-line after the goalkeeper saved two penalties to send Australia through to the World Cup in Qatar.



The match-winning display garnered international headlines and became a widely distributed internet meme, as the 33-year-old A-League Men player also made numerous television appearances as his 'hero' status was widely celebrated across the Australian media.





Redmayne, a married father of one, told the Sydney Morning Herald in July that an official cameo with the children's group who celebrated his match-winning success was inevitable, as he spoke of his young daughter's love of The Wiggles.



The collaboration finally came to be on Friday as Redmayne, equipped with white gloves, channelled Fatt's imitation as he caught flying footballs in homage to his penalty heroics.

